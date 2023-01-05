NEW YORK, NY – A suspect aboard n MTA bus in Queens who didn’t pay his fare pulled a gun on the bus driver and threatened to kill him. Detectives with the NYPD’s 107th Precinct released photos of the suspect in the December 23rd incident and are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. According to police, at around 9:20 pm, the Q17 MTA bus stopped at Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, where the unknown male suspect boarded from the front door and did not pay for the fare. After being confronted by the 59-year-old bus The post Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO