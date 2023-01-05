ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: Suspect wanted for anti-Asian hate crime in Downtown Brooklyn

Police are looking for the suspect responsible for an anti-Asian hate crime that occurred in Downtown Brooklyn a little over a month ago. Police say on Dec. 3, a man near Fleet Place and Willoughby Street made anti-Asian remarks towards a 35-year-old man and threatened his life. The suspect then followed the man and hit him in the head with an umbrella, leaving him with minor injuries on his forehead.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – A suspect aboard n MTA bus in Queens who didn’t pay his fare pulled a gun on the bus driver and threatened to kill him. Detectives with the NYPD’s 107th Precinct released photos of the suspect in the December 23rd incident and are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. According to police, at around 9:20 pm, the Q17 MTA bus stopped at Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, where the unknown male suspect boarded from the front door and did not pay for the fare. After being confronted by the 59-year-old bus The post Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store

NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique. The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old Bronx girl missing since December 29th sought by police

NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old girl missing since last month is being sought by detectives from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct. Police reported that 15-year-old Leena Howe went missing near Metropolitan Oval at around 4:25 pm. She left her home and was not seen by her family since.  She is described as 5′ 9″ tall, 150 pounds, with a dark complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a neon green hat, a black waist-length jacket and gray sweatpants. The post 15-year-old Bronx girl missing since December 29th sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
