New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville.
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down in Rockaway Parkway Apartment was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered
A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx
BRONX - The only thing louder than a place called Noise in the Bronx is the suspected gunman’s clothing. Cops say a man wearing very distinctive clothing threatened a vape store employee with a gun during a budding dispute inside the vape store.
Lex Ave jeweler fights gun-toting robbers during heist
An employee grappled with armed smash-and-grab thieves as the pair tried to rob a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store, police said Tuesday as they released images of the suspects.
News 12
Police: Suspect wanted for anti-Asian hate crime in Downtown Brooklyn
Police are looking for the suspect responsible for an anti-Asian hate crime that occurred in Downtown Brooklyn a little over a month ago. Police say on Dec. 3, a man near Fleet Place and Willoughby Street made anti-Asian remarks towards a 35-year-old man and threatened his life. The suspect then followed the man and hit him in the head with an umbrella, leaving him with minor injuries on his forehead.
Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A suspect aboard n MTA bus in Queens who didn’t pay his fare pulled a gun on the bus driver and threatened to kill him. Detectives with the NYPD’s 107th Precinct released photos of the suspect in the December 23rd incident and are now asking the public to assist in identifying the gunman. According to police, at around 9:20 pm, the Q17 MTA bus stopped at Horace Harding Expressway and Kissena Boulevard, where the unknown male suspect boarded from the front door and did not pay for the fare. After being confronted by the 59-year-old bus The post Fare skipper threatened to shoot and kill bus driver in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
65-Year-Old Behind Deadly NYC Double Stabbing Kicked Off by Noise Complaint: Cops
A man is dead and a woman is recovering at the hospital after a stabbing brought on by an apparent noise complaint between neighbors at a Bronx building, police said. Authorities arrested 65-year-old Jose Ortiz for the fatal stabbing of Tyrone Quick, 45, and a 39-year-old woman at a residential building in the Highbridge section of the borough.
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
fox5ny.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store
NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique. The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as...
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery. The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old Bronx girl missing since December 29th sought by police
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old girl missing since last month is being sought by detectives from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct. Police reported that 15-year-old Leena Howe went missing near Metropolitan Oval at around 4:25 pm. She left her home and was not seen by her family since. She is described as 5′ 9″ tall, 150 pounds, with a dark complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a neon green hat, a black waist-length jacket and gray sweatpants. The post 15-year-old Bronx girl missing since December 29th sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed to death in Williamsburg, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn last week, police said Monday. Authorities found Daniel Ryan, 30, with stab wounds to the neck and torso on the sidewalk in front of 131 Moore St. in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Ryan was taken to the […]
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
East Harlem street renamed for Burger King worker killed in robbery
A ceremony was held Sunday at the corner of East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue to unveil the sign proclaiming it 'Kristal Bayron-Nieves Way.'
News 12
Police sources: Love triangle leads to fatal attack with hatchet, firearm in Brooklyn
Police sources say a potential love triangle could have led to a fatal shooting in Sheepshead Bay Thursday night. The NYPD responded to a 911 call at 3090 Ocean Ave., and found a 42-year-old man with trauma to his head and a gunshot to his torso. Police sources say the...
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
