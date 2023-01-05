ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds

WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
BALTIMORE, MD
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
Distractify

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Married His Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

In terms of underground-turned-mainstream success in rap music over the last few years, few stars have been able to leverage their fame in the way that NBA YoungBoy has. With a devout following of millions of fans across the globe, NBA YoungBoy's success has been derived from hit tracks such as "Make No Sense," "Slime Belief," and "No Smoke." He has garnered features from the likes of Juice WRLD, Tyler, The Creator, Nicki Minaj, and more.
UTAH STATE
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Big Lead

Adam Lefkoe On His New Contract, Turtlenecks, and Embracing the Chaos

Adam Lefkoe and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have agreed on a new multiyear extension, The Big Lead has learned. Lefkoe has served as the host of NBA on TNT's Tuesday night coverage since 2019. The weekly show debuts tonight with a doubleheader featuring Miami Heat-Oklahoma City Thunder followed by Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Delivers What They Came For: Ringside Afterthoughts

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO) packed almost 20,000 fans into the Capital One Arena on Saturday night, the latest stop on a coast to coast tour that has seen Davis become one of US boxing's biggest attractions. In the end, Davis delivered what ticket buyers came to see. Only two...
NBC News

Dave Bautista says he got Manny Pacquiao tattoo covered after 'anti-gay statements'

Actor Dave Bautista said he got one of his tattoos covered up because of its connections to a former friend who made “anti-gay statements.”. In a video interview with GQ about his tattoos, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor pointed to a tattoo on his left forearm of a woman wearing a sugar skull face painting and said that it was previously the team logo of a friend who was “someone I really looked up to.”
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

