Gervonta Davis scores TKO as Hector Luis Garcia quites before 9th
Gervonta Davis rocked Hector Luis Garcia with a hard left hand at the end of Round 8 and earned a TKO victory when Garcia couldn't come out for the ninth.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Stops Hector Luis Garcia After Eight Rounds
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia gave Gervonta Davis a difficult fight Saturday night until the southpaw’s power changed Garcia’s mind about continuing in the ninth round. Baltimore’s Davis drilled Garcia with a left hand that hurt the previously unbeaten 130-pound champion badly late in the eighth round....
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
MMAmania.com
Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’
The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Married His Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle
In terms of underground-turned-mainstream success in rap music over the last few years, few stars have been able to leverage their fame in the way that NBA YoungBoy has. With a devout following of millions of fans across the globe, NBA YoungBoy's success has been derived from hit tracks such as "Make No Sense," "Slime Belief," and "No Smoke." He has garnered features from the likes of Juice WRLD, Tyler, The Creator, Nicki Minaj, and more.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Adam Lefkoe On His New Contract, Turtlenecks, and Embracing the Chaos
Adam Lefkoe and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have agreed on a new multiyear extension, The Big Lead has learned. Lefkoe has served as the host of NBA on TNT's Tuesday night coverage since 2019. The weekly show debuts tonight with a doubleheader featuring Miami Heat-Oklahoma City Thunder followed by Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Delivers What They Came For: Ringside Afterthoughts
Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO) packed almost 20,000 fans into the Capital One Arena on Saturday night, the latest stop on a coast to coast tour that has seen Davis become one of US boxing's biggest attractions. In the end, Davis delivered what ticket buyers came to see. Only two...
Dave Bautista says he got Manny Pacquiao tattoo covered after 'anti-gay statements'
Actor Dave Bautista said he got one of his tattoos covered up because of its connections to a former friend who made “anti-gay statements.”. In a video interview with GQ about his tattoos, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor pointed to a tattoo on his left forearm of a woman wearing a sugar skull face painting and said that it was previously the team logo of a friend who was “someone I really looked up to.”
Pat McAfee, A.J. Hawk Mesmerized By Mustache During CFB Title Game
Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk were distracted by a mustache during the national title game broadcast.
