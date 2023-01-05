It can make you almost miss hearing ‘LED’ and knowing what’s up. Today there are OLEDs and QLEDs and… QNEDs. Just overall too many acronyms for me! But, it is time to get to the bottom of it, especially with the 65-inch LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED TV being on a huge discount. If you’re already familiar with the tech surrounding LG QNEDs, you might be sold knowing that the TV is selling for just $1,000 while this offer lasts, down $700 from its usual $1,700 price point. On the other hand, if you’re in the same acronym acrimony I’m in, read on to get the real deal about LG’s QNED TVs.

