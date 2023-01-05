Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked returns February 1, with a long-awaited change
There are a few things you can rely on at the beginning of each new year. Most of us make resolutions, the days start to get longer, and Samsung holds an Unpacked event. Just like clockwork, we now have official invites for Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked, happening February 1, 2023.
Digital Trends
The best audio gear from CES 2023
The annual tech extravaganza that is CES 2023 has come and gone, but we’re still sifting through all that we saw — from the best TVs on the show floor to everything else we loved, which you can read about in our roundup of the Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards.
Digital Trends
The best TVs of CES 2023
The last couple of years of CES have been odd, to say the leas. First there was a weird digital-only year, and then last year’s kind of cautious toe-dip, neither of which delivered the marquee splendor that we all look to CES for: eye-popping, big, beautiful TVs!. Good news:...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch LG QNED TV is $700 off — so what is QNED?
It can make you almost miss hearing ‘LED’ and knowing what’s up. Today there are OLEDs and QLEDs and… QNEDs. Just overall too many acronyms for me! But, it is time to get to the bottom of it, especially with the 65-inch LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED TV being on a huge discount. If you’re already familiar with the tech surrounding LG QNEDs, you might be sold knowing that the TV is selling for just $1,000 while this offer lasts, down $700 from its usual $1,700 price point. On the other hand, if you’re in the same acronym acrimony I’m in, read on to get the real deal about LG’s QNED TVs.
Digital Trends
The 5 worst iPads of all time
In 2010, Apple launched the first iPad, and it basically changed the tablet industry forever. Since then, the iPad product lineup has split up into four different models, and there have been a total of 33 iPad releases, making it harder than ever to keep them all straight. Though Apple...
Digital Trends
5 things the iPhone has to change in 2023 before I ditch Android
The iPhone’s operating system is many things, but perfect is not one of them. It’s been two years since I shifted to using an iPhone as my primary device, but I still use an Android as my secondary smartphone. And if I weren’t invested in the Apple ecosystem, I would have ditched my iPhone a long time ago.
Digital Trends
Ends today: Save $200 on this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV
You’ll rarely get the chance to buy a large QLED 4K TV for less than $1,000, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to purchase the 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV for just $900 from Best Buy. The retailer has applied a $200 discount on the TV’s original price of $1,100, but the bargain ends tonight. If you want to take advantage of one of the best QLED TV deals that you can shop today, you’ll have to finalize the transaction as soon as you can.
Digital Trends
Samsung Odyssey OLED 49 vs. Odyssey Neo G9 (2023)
Coming out of the year’s biggest tech event, two massive monitors stood out: Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 and Odyssey Neo G9 2023. They’re both huge 32:9 monitors, and it’s going to be hard to choose between them if you want the best gaming monitor. Neither monitor...
Digital Trends
PS5 and Xbox Series X need to show us what they’re capable of in 2023
True current-gen console exclusives have been few and far between this generation. Over two years in, even great games like Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarök are still shackled to the consoles that came before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. While they still look fantastic and benefit from better load times and DualSense gimmicks, there haven’t been enough exclusives to give this new console generation a true identity just yet.
Digital Trends
This ASUS gaming PC with RTX 3060 is $300 off today
Gaming PC deals are something every gamer needs to keep an eye on, as you never know when a great opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup, or start a new one from scratch, may pop up. Today you can get the ASUS ROG gaming desktop PC with some pretty impressive internal hardware for just $1,200 at Best Buy. This build would typically cost you $1,500, which makes this deal worth an impressive $300 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even throw some of that savings into shopping the current gaming chair deals for your setup.
Digital Trends
TCL says its QD-OLED TV teaser from CES 2023 was an error
Just ahead of CES 2023, Digital Trends reported that TCL was intending to ship its first TV based on QD-OLED technology by the end of the year. This reporting was based on information given to Digital Trends as well as many other media outlets both during a private press briefing and in press materials issued ahead of the show. Now, however, TCL is pulling back on those comments.
Digital Trends
The iPad is no laptop, but this neat software trick brings it close
The 10th Gen iPad is no longer just the iPad. It is now an expensive Apple tablet with loads of power under the hood and some bold computing dreams. Bold, because those computing accessories don’t come cheap, and neither does the tablet itself. Plus, a bunch of cool capabilities like Stage Manager are exclusive to the iPads with the M-series processors, because Apple says the A14 Bionic is not powerful enough.
Digital Trends
Beats Studio Buds are only $100 today — but hurry!
If you decided that fitness is one of your goals for 2023, then you may be in need of a new set of wireless headphones for when you hit the gym. Right now there are some exciting headphone deals happening at Amazon, not the least of which is this excellent deal on Beats Studio Buds, which are on sale right now for only $100, saving you $50 or 33% off their original price of $150. The Studio Buds are an excellent and affordable AirPods alternative that was made to go wherever you go.
Digital Trends
Apple aiming to unveil its mixed-reality headset this spring
Apple’s highly anticipated mixed-reality headset could be unveiled just ahead of the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple’s headset, expected to be called “Reality Pro,” will likely offer virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities so wearers can immerse themselves in a virtual world or have digital data overlaid onto real-world, real-time imagery.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive $300 discount
If you need a small and portable device for school or work, the HP Spectre x360 is a great option, with quite a few customizations you can make before purchasing it off HP’s website. Even better, HP has discounted it to $950 from $1,250, so you can grab it as is or use the $300 discount on a couple of useful upgrades.
Digital Trends
Why the MacBook Pro is the perfect gaming laptop for me
Macs can game. In fact, my 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor can game so well, it’s become the best gaming laptop I’ve ever owned. I’m no Apple fanboy, either. I’m loyal to my Windows desktop gaming PC with its 12th-gen Intel i7 and a power-hungry RTX 2080 Ti GPU — and I always will be. But as I game less and less at home because of my family, my desktop barely gets used anymore. And that’s where my MacBook Pro steps in.
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
Digital Trends
Sharp is bringing one of the first OLED Roku TVs to the U.S. in 2023
Sharp has been on the fringes of the U.S. TV market for several years, but that might be about to change. The company, which is still headquartered in Japan ,but has been majority-owned by Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn since 2016, has announced that it plans to sell a Roku-powered 4K OLED TV in the U.S. in spring 2023. It could be the first opportunity for people to buy a Roku TV with an OLED panel. The company will also introduce its latest mini-LED-powered QLED TV, the Aquos XLED.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 off — no trade-in needed
Phone deals are always worth paying attention to when they involve one of the best phones around. Over at Samsung, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $200 off its usual price. That means instead of paying $1,200, you pay $1,000. While that still makes it an expensive phone, this is a truly powerful device making it a great investment. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)
The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.
