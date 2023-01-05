ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert United With Matt Gaetz Against Kevin McCarthy Amidst Failed Speaker Vote

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
 5 days ago

New year, new Stephen Colbert ? The late night talk show host shocked us — and himself — by agreeing with disgraced congressman Matt Gaetz on last night’s show. Colbert found himself siding with the Florida lawmaker while discussing the ongoing House Speaker vote, which is entering its third day after Kevin McCarthy lost his sixth vote for the position yesterday (Jan. 4).

On the first day of McCarthy’s failed vote (Jan. 3), Colbert began his Late Show monologue by sharing two resolutions for 2023: “to drink less and to not gloat when bad things happen to Kevin McCarthy,” but the comedian promptly raised a glass to his mouth and sucked down an entire drink, before looking in the camera and saying, “0 for 2.”

Describing the day as one of “pure, uncut, Peruvian, blue-flake schadenfreude,” after “watching the GOP stab each other in the throat,” Colbert detailed McCarthy’s multiple failed votes to his audience — and continued to do so during his next show.

Last night, Colbert was once again thrilled by the “fantastic” failure, kicking off his monologue with familiar delight over McCarthy’s still-unconfirmed Speaker status. He told his audience that after the second day of voting, “McCarthy’s not backing down, but neither are his opponents, like Florida representative and failed clone of Jay Leno, Matt Gaetz.”

After McCarthy moved into the Speaker’s office last weekend before officially earning the title, Gaetz flipped, sending a letter to the Architect of the Capitol, which Colbert shared with his audience.

“What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House office?” Colbert read aloud from Gaetz’s letter.

The late night host then told his audience, “I can’t believe I’m actually going to say this, but Matt Gaetz is right.”

His remark immediately brought plenty of laughter from inside the studio, and Colbert added, “Well, I mean, that’s weird, but you know what they say: Even a broken clock would be a much better congressman than Matt Gaetz.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS. Watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.

Jimi
5d ago

Colbert ROCKS!!!! Keep displaying the GQP dysfunctions and maybe the minority who votes for those morons will smarten up one day.

Diane Sobota
5d ago

Who needs another BITTER ANGRY Trump Clone? The only thing on his agenda is what Trump wants is to go after Hunter to get even with Biden hitting him where it hurts because he won the election. They won't do anything for the voters. I don't understand why he has more than three chances anymore than I understand why their in charge of the house today after all democrats got done. Had this been democrats we would have our speaker today.

Region Voices
5d ago

Only mistake David Letterman did was give his show to Colbert All these Late Night hosts have become political The old school hosts made fun of them Kept opinions to themselves

