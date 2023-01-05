Bronx woman, 67, reported missing before New Year: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a 67-year-old Bronx woman who has been missing since Friday, officials said.
Linda Rubbo-Padilla was last seen leaving her Bronx home at around 1 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. Rubbo-Padilla is 5-foot-2, 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 1