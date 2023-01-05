by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO