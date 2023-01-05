Read full article on original website
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
3 people stabbed at downtown Silver Spring McDonald's
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three men inside a McDonald's were all stabbed around breakfast time in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. The crime took place at the corner of Colesville Road and 2nd Avenue just before 7 a.m., authorities said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department arrived at the...
Police retrieve pellet gun at Gaithersburg MS, MCPS says
Police responding to a call Tuesday from Gaithersburg Middle School retrieved a toy gun, a school spokesperson said in an email. “Police responded to assist MCPS with an investigation and found a pellet gun that was confiscated,” Montgomery County Public Schools communications director Jessica Baxter wrote to Bethesda Beat.
Bethesda, family mourn loss of prominent teacher, historian William Offutt
William “Bill” Offutt, who spent more than three decades as a teacher for the Montgomery County Public School system and who wrote a book on the history of Bethesda, died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 91. Offutt, a native of the county, grew up...
16-year-old missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
The ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge sports a conspiratorial new message
The ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge sports a conspiratorial new message. For nearly 50 years, the bridge that carries trains over the Capital Beltway near the Mormon Temple has been a blank canvas for area vandals. It all started in the 1970s when someone daubed it with the wonderfully evocative “SURRENDER DOROTHY.” It was a delightful prank, harmonizing with the Emerald City-like spires of the temple just beyond.
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
3 men stabbed at Silver Spring McDonald's; police search for suspects
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for suspects after three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Montgomery County. The stabbing was reported inside the restaurant around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Officials say the three victims suffered non-life-threatening...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Third-grade teacher in Silver Spring surprised with $25,000 educator award
When third-grade teacher Dion Jones started his day at Fairland Elementary School on Tuesday morning, he had no idea he would be going home with a $25,000 check. At a surprise schoolwide assembly at 1:30 p.m., Jones became the latest of over 2,900 U.S. teachers to receive the Milken Educator Award, a national honor aimed at inspiring excellence in education.
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
18-Year-Old College Student from Germantown Wins $30,000 Playing Christmas Scratch-off
An 18-year-old Germantown woman is $30,000 richer after winning big on a scratch-off ticket she received from her parents at Christmas. The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers located at 18066 Mateny Road in Germantown. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: An 18-year-old Germantown woman came to Maryland Lottery headquarters with her parents in tow, eager to share her exciting experience. The Lottery novice won big the first time she played a scratch-off and was claiming a $30,000 top prize on the Peppermint Payout game.
