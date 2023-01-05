ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown News

Construction Underway at Temporary High School Site at Moxley Field

The following information was provided by the Watertown Public Schools, and was part of the Superintendent’s Update:. Construction activity is picking up at Moxley Field, the temporary Watertown High School site beginning next school year. Crews are preparing the property for the installation of the modular buildings, which is...
Watertown News

Watertown Firefighter Graduates from State Fire Academy

The Watertown Fire Department announced the graduation of Firefighter James O’Connell from the Massachusetts Fire Academy on Jan. 9. The Fire Department announcement said: “Please join us in congratulating Firefighter O’Connell on his graduation from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today in Stow, MA. Firefighter O’Connell will be assigned to Groups 3 upon his return this week.”
Watertown News

Police Log: Pair Arrested for Fentanyl Trafficking, Auto Thief Stopped in Lexington

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 29, 9:53 p.m.: Watertown detectives who were in the parking lot of Target attending to another matter spotted a car with New Jersey license plates pull in. Then a second person walked over and got into the vehicle. The car pulled out of the lot and got onto Arsenal Street. The officer observed the vehicle get stuck trying to make an illegal left turn into Arsenal Yards from westbound Arsenal Street. The car then headed west on the wrong side of the road. Police pulled over the vehicle on Bond Street in Arsenal Yards. The officers asked the men what they were doing in the Target lot and one said he was meeting someone to collect $15,000. Based on the officer’s experience and knowledge he suspected a drug sale was taking place. He got permission to search the vehicle and in the rear of the car he located a kilogram of a substance suspected to be fentanyl. A field test of the substance confirmed it was fentanyl. Aneudy Richardson-Jimenez, 34, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Socorro Alcantra De La Cruz, 34 of Jersey City, New Jersey, were arrested. Both face a charge of trafficking fentanyl.
