ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: Here’s When It Arrives

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

It may only be Jan. 5, but Miley Cyrus is already gearing up for summer. Just days after she announced that her new single “Flowers” will drop this month, the 30-year-old pop star has now revealed that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation , will arrive March 10.

Related

Miley Cyrus Is Dropping Her New Song on Liam Hemsworth's Birthday … and Fans Have Thoughts

01/05/2023

Cyrus broke the news to her fanbase by posting a cryptic teaser video for the album on her social media accounts. Faded, vintage-looking shots of pool water, blue skies and palm trees flash by as Cyrus, vamping over swelling synth flares, recounts a story of meeting someone for the first time on a “neon dingy, past the manta rays.”

“We danced until there was nothing else,” she says. “‘Cause that’s all we knew.”

The album cover was also revealed Thursday. It features Cyrus in a black unitard, sunglasses and heels, swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background.

According to a press release, the album — which follows Cyrus’ 2020 LP Plastic Hearts — was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. The “Midnight Sky” singer describes Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that showcases the confidence she’s found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being.

Cyrus had been teasing the project for a few weeks leading up to the announcement, catching eyes with mysterious posters appearing in cities around the world with her face on them, reading messages like “I can take myself dancing” and “I can love me better than you can.”

On New Year’s Eve, during her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the “Party in the U.S.A” musician announced that “Flowers,” now confirmed to be her next record’s lead single, would be dropping Jan. 13, which fans were quick to notice is the same day as ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

See Miley Cyrus’ teaser video for her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Selena Gomez Steals Christmas Back With Hilarious ‘Grinch’ Lip Sync: Watch

Move over Cindy Lou, there’s a new Who in town! Selena Gomez proved she’s not quite ready to put the Christmas decorations away on Tuesday (Jan. 10) with a lip sync from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Related Here's What Selena Gomez Thinks of Miley Cyrus' Album Announcement 01/10/2023 On TikTok, the star and a couple of pals channeled a young Taylor Momsen by lip syncing to “Where Are You Christmas” from the 2000 live-action holiday classic, complete with their noses taped up to look like the Whos in the film. “Where are you Christmas?/ Do you remember?” the trio mouth along to the...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Teases New Single ‘Flowers’ From the Shower

Miley Cyrus took to social media on Monday (Jan. 9) to tease the chorus of her upcoming single “Flowers,” fully in the buff. “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand/ But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” the superstar belted a cappella from privacy of her shower, her back turned to the camera as she ran her hands through her wet hair. Related Miley Cyrus Teases Lyrics From New Song ‘Flowers’ 01/09/2023 The sultry video...
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Beyoncé, The Weeknd and the First Non-Holiday Hot 100 of 2023

While the first new Billboard Hot 100 of 2023 was still overrun by holiday songs from Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and many more, every one of them departs the listing for the chart dated Jan. 14 — giving us our first real look at the current landscape of pop hits as we get into the new year. Related Five Burning Questions: SZA Holds at No. 1 for Third Week With 'SOS' Album 01/10/2023 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You” vacating the top spot, the void is once again filled by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” notching its seventh week at No. 1, followed...
Billboard

Lady Gaga’s 2011 Deep Cut ‘Bloody Mary’ Debuts on Hot 100, Thanks to ‘Wednesday’ Hype

Lady Gaga’s 2011 Born This Way track “Bloody Mary” enters at No. 68 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Jan. 14). The song debuts over a decade after its release thanks, initially, to hype on TikTok sparked by the new Netflix Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday, despite the fact that the song isn’t actually featured in the show. (TikTok does not presently contribute directly to Billboard‘s charts.) In the series, the titular character appears in a dance sequence soundtracked by The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck.” Fans took the clip to TikTok but replaced “Goo Goo Muck” with a sped-up...
Billboard

Sam Smith Is Ready to Give You What You Want With New Single Featuring Koffee & Jessie Reyez

For fans of Sam Smith anxiously awaiting the release of the singer’s hotly anticipated album, fear not: They’re here to give you what you want. On Saturday (Jan. 7), Smith announced that their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, would be dropping on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Teasing the new track on Instagram and TikTok, Smith also shared a snippet of the song’s infectious chorus, with them and Reyez singing the word “gimme what I want” over an undulating tropical beat. Fans of Reyez will also be excited to know that this is not the only time the R&B star...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Billboard

Gracie Abrams Announces Debut Album That ‘Allowed Me to Let Go’ & a Headlining Tour

Gracie Abrams is planning to have a busy 2023, and just added her debut album release and a North American tour to her calendar. The singer-songwriter announced both projects on Monday (Jan. 9). Related Here Are the Artists Opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers & More 01/09/2023 “MY DEBUT ALBUM ‘Good Riddance’ OUT FEBRUARY 24TH,” she shared on social media along with the album cover, and also noting that single “Where Do We Go Now?” drops Friday, Jan. 13. Accompanying the announcement was a heartfelt statement from the 23-year-old singer-songwriter. “It’s difficult to imagine these songs living anywhere other than my most...
Billboard

Here’s What Readers Picked as Their Favorite Latin Album of 2022

In December, Billboard highlighted the 25 best Latin albums of 2022, according to the Latin editorial team. The list included a wide variety of titles, from Bad Bunny’s historic Un Verano Sin Ti to Romeo Santos’ Fórmula, Vol. 3 to Paulo Londra’s comeback set Back to the Game, and beyond. Related The 25 Best Latin Albums of 2022: Staff Picks 01/10/2023 Billboard also asked readers to vote for their favorite album, and the results are now in. With more than 40 percent of the votes (43.4% to be exact), Sebastián Yatra’s Dharma (Universal Music Latino) was crowned the best studio album by fans. The 17-track...
Billboard

Logic Teases New Album Featuring RZA, Norah Jones & More in ‘College Park’ Trailer: Watch

Logic is gearing up to make a splash in 2023 with a little help from his friends. On Monday (Jan. 9), the “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” rapper shared an animated teaser for new album College Park, using a short to reveal that a host of musicians will lend their talents to his next set. The animated video features Logic at the beginnings of his rap career in 2011, with several notable moments including a shocking one where his friend is held at gunpoint by a robber, and his first big show. “I just wanna thank y’all for coming out tonight....
Billboard

Kim Petras Drops the Temperature With Chilly Song Teasers: ‘It’s Cold in Here’

Do you feel that chill in the air? It’s either the dropping temperatures … or a new single from pop princess Kim Petras. In a series of posts across her social media, Petras began teasing her latest, publicly-untitled new single. Beginning on Saturday (Jan. 7), Petras began dropping snippets of the track online, building up fan anticipation for her new song. In one TikTok clip (captioned “Beat so cold I got hypothermia”), the pop star can be heard singing, “Why don’t you take it all to me/ If you think you’re so cold” over crunching hyperpop production. Related Kim Petras Broke Records...
Billboard

Ellie Goulding Delays ‘Higher Than Heaven’ Album Release

Ellie Goulding has hit a bump in the road regarding her album release plans. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the English singer revealed that her album Higher Than Heaven — originally scheduled to be released next month on Feb. 3 — had been delayed to a later date. “To my incredible fans- I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of ‘Higher Than Heaven’ to March 24,” Goulding shared on Twitter, along with a short video of her recording in the studio and clips of her filming music videos. “I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had...
Billboard

Iggy Azalea Promises New Music and ‘Scandalous Sh–’ Is On the Way

First thing’s first, she’s still the realest. Iggy Azalea took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 10) to confirm that she has new music coming out later this year. The rapper teased the new tunes in response to a fan asking her directly when new music would arrive on Twitter. Quote-tweeting the follower’s question, she wrote, “Music?… summer. Scandalous sh–?… Friday.” (She previously confirmed her grand return to music last summer in a tweet decrying followers’ penchant for being “negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it,” she wrote at the...
Billboard

Beyhive Celebrates Beyoncé as ‘Cuff It’ Hits Hot 100 Top 10

Beyoncé’s fan-favorite track from her recent Renaissance album, “Cuff It,” has jumped from No. 38 to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated Jan. 14, 2023, giving the superstar her 21st Hot 100 top 10 hit as a soloist. The achievement is her second top 10 from Renaissance, after “Break My Soul” spent two weeks at No. 1 beginning in August. The set is her first to spin off multiple top 10s since I Am…Sasha Fierce yielded four in 2008-09: “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” (No. 1, four weeks), “If I Were a Boy” (No. 3), “Halo” (No. 5) and “Sweet Dreams” (No....
Billboard

Raye, Taylor Swift Reign Over U.K. Charts

Raye ascends the U.K. singles chart for the very first time with “Escapism,” while Taylor Swift snags another albums chart crown. A teary Raye celebrated her spectacular result on social media. It’s a moment that carries extra significance for an artist who, in 2021, publicly cut ties with her major label after claiming she’d been shelved and overlooked for years. Released through Human Re Sources, J. Erving’s distribution and artist services company, “Escapism” is one of several singles Raye has dropped in recent months ahead of her upcoming debut album My 21st Century Blues, alongside “Hard Out Here,” “Black Mascara” and “The...
Billboard

MONSTA X Drops ‘Beautiful Liar’ Music Video & 12th Mini-Album ‘REASON’

MONSTA X unveiled the music video for their new single “Beautiful Liar” as well as their 12th mini-album, REASON, on Monday (Jan. 9) via Starship Entertainment. Describing the song as a “power funk rock track” in a video shared to their social channels, the K-pop idols spend the associated visual dressed in matching leather suits of blood red as they perform in a burning warehouse surrounded by a bevy of masked backup dancers. (“Just like how your cold eyes play with me/ I get attracted to that irrejectable beautiful lie,” Minhyuk laments on the chorus.) Related 10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get...
Cheddar News

Sir Mix-A-Lot's Iconic 'Baby Got Back' Remixed For Chex Mix Revamp

"Sir Mix-A-Lot's iconic 1992 hit Baby Got Back has transcended decades and found new life thanks, in part, to Chex Mix.The snack and cereal maker is bringing its bagel chip back to life after removing them from all of its bags in 2009. But to bring the chip back, the snackmaker leaned on Sir-Mix-A-Lot  and his iconic hit to get the hype around its mini bagels buzzing."I've always worked in a place where I controlled everything. It was all me, my stuff. And these guys had some messages they needed put in rap form and they made sure that I...
Billboard

Shakira to Join Bizarrap for One of His Popular Music Sessions

Shakira is joining forces with Bizarrap for one of the Argentine producer’s Music Sessions. After teasing a new track on Monday (Jan. 9), the Colombian star and Bizarrap both took to social media to confirm their collaboration.   Initially, the new single had been teased with release date of Wednesday (Jan. 11) and a one liner: “a wolf like me doesn’t have time for men like you.” Subsequently, they announced the collab, simply writing, “Tomorrow, BZRP Music Session #53.” It’s the first time the pair has teamed up for a track. Shakira joins a number of artists — including Nicky Jam,...
Billboard

SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ Bounds to No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

SZA’s “Kill Bill” surges to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The (thankfully fictitious) murder-confession song marks her first leader on the list. Plus, two songs reach the Global 200’s top 10 for the first time: NewJeans’ “Ditto,” up 26-8, and RAYE’s “Escapism,” featuring 070 Shake (33-9). All songs in the top 10 of the latest Global 200, which reflects the Dec. 30-Jan. 5 tracking week, bound in rank as holiday hits retreat. (The only seasonal song on the newest chart is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which falls from No. 1, where it has spent...
Billboard

Adam Lambert Saves Himself (& Everyone Else) in Glamorous ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ Video: Watch

It’s been 39 years since Bonnie Tyler first announced that she was waiting for her white knight, and Adam Lambert is done biding his time. On Monday (Jan. 9), Lambert unveiled the official music video for his cover of Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.” Bringing his version’s glam-rock stylings into the video, the Jordan Rossi-directed clip sees a disguised Lambert and a group of bedazzled helmet-wearing backup dancers start their performance of the song in a liminal, all-white space. It doesn’t take long for Lambert to shed his sunglasses revealing a full-face of glittering makeup — and as he...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Luke Combs‘ ’Going, Going, Gone’

Luke Combs is crooning about a girl who moves on easy with “Going, Going, Gone” off his popular 2022 album, Growin’ Up. “Sometimes I feel like a college kid, and some days I feel like I’m 65 or 70 — I wouldn’t say I’m middle-aged, but it’s like I feel like a real adult,” the CMA Awards reigning entertainer of the year previously told Billboard of his skyrocketing career. “When I walk into a room, no one’s like, ‘That can be a guy in college.’ Nobody thinks that… It’s like, time to kind of get it together fully, and dig into...
ARIZONA STATE
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy