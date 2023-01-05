Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: Here’s When It Arrives

It may only be Jan. 5, but Miley Cyrus is already gearing up for summer. Just days after she announced that her new single “Flowers” will drop this month, the 30-year-old pop star has now revealed that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation , will arrive March 10.

Cyrus broke the news to her fanbase by posting a cryptic teaser video for the album on her social media accounts. Faded, vintage-looking shots of pool water, blue skies and palm trees flash by as Cyrus, vamping over swelling synth flares, recounts a story of meeting someone for the first time on a “neon dingy, past the manta rays.”

“We danced until there was nothing else,” she says. “‘Cause that’s all we knew.”

The album cover was also revealed Thursday. It features Cyrus in a black unitard, sunglasses and heels, swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background.

According to a press release, the album — which follows Cyrus’ 2020 LP Plastic Hearts — was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. The “Midnight Sky” singer describes Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that showcases the confidence she’s found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being.

Cyrus had been teasing the project for a few weeks leading up to the announcement, catching eyes with mysterious posters appearing in cities around the world with her face on them, reading messages like “I can take myself dancing” and “I can love me better than you can.”

On New Year’s Eve, during her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the “Party in the U.S.A” musician announced that “Flowers,” now confirmed to be her next record’s lead single, would be dropping Jan. 13, which fans were quick to notice is the same day as ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

See Miley Cyrus’ teaser video for her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation below: