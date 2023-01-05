ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ideastream.org

New series explores stories of immigrants finding home in Akron

"Arrivals," the latest series in Ideastream's "Sound of Us" initiative, kicked off today. This time, we're featuring the stories of people who've relocated to Northeast Ohio, and, specifically, to Akron, from other parts of the world. The series is produced in partnership with the International Institute of Akron. That's a...
AKRON, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH

Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Investigating MetroHealth bonuses, possible strike and a political crypto crash

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber has launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses. “We have opened an ongoing special investigation into the bonuses based on media reports,” Marc Kovac, a spokesman for Faber, told Signal Cleveland. MetroHealth System’s board of trustees fired...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland mayor proposes ARPA funding for education, workforce development

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will introduce a $40 million American Rescue Plan Act funding proposal to Cleveland City Council tonight (Monday) that mostly addresses issues related to education and workforce development. Bibb called the proposals, the latest round in the city's $500 million-plus share of pandemic relief dollars, a once-in-a-lifetime...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

In an effort to diversify, Cleveland police look to HBCUs

Yarnell Rickett wants to see more Black and brown police officers at his police department. He believes Historically Black Colleges and Universities like his alma mater, Central State University in Ohio, are fertile grounds to hire a new generation of officers who have a better understanding of the communities they serve.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself

It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Ohio auditor's office opens investigation into MetroHealth CEO bonus scandal

The Ohio auditor's office has opened an investigation into bonuses paid to former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, a spokesperson for the state agency confirmed Tuesday. The office's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is looking into the nearly $2 million in bonus payments made to Boutros between 2018 and 2022, which the hospital board says were unauthorized.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Akron teachers and school district reach tentative agreement, avoiding strike

Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement after months of struggling to see eye-to-eye, narrowly averting a strike that could have started Monday. Negotiating teams for both sides met all day Saturday and much of Sunday in Akron behind closed doors, trying to build...
AKRON, OH

