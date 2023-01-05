Read full article on original website
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
ideastream.org
New series explores stories of immigrants finding home in Akron
"Arrivals," the latest series in Ideastream's "Sound of Us" initiative, kicked off today. This time, we're featuring the stories of people who've relocated to Northeast Ohio, and, specifically, to Akron, from other parts of the world. The series is produced in partnership with the International Institute of Akron. That's a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
ideastream.org
Some Ohio cities are erasing medical debts for residents. Will Cleveland join this growing movement?
Robyn King knows what it’s like to be weighed down by huge medical bills. In her southeast Cleveland home, she has a computer bag filled with medical bills totaling almost $77,000 all from Jennings nursing home in Garfield Heights – the place her 90-year-old mother lived until she passed away from dementia in 2020.
signalcleveland.org
Investigating MetroHealth bonuses, possible strike and a political crypto crash
Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber has launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses. “We have opened an ongoing special investigation into the bonuses based on media reports,” Marc Kovac, a spokesman for Faber, told Signal Cleveland. MetroHealth System’s board of trustees fired...
ideastream.org
Cleveland mayor proposes ARPA funding for education, workforce development
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will introduce a $40 million American Rescue Plan Act funding proposal to Cleveland City Council tonight (Monday) that mostly addresses issues related to education and workforce development. Bibb called the proposals, the latest round in the city's $500 million-plus share of pandemic relief dollars, a once-in-a-lifetime...
ideastream.org
An ideal entrepreneurial ecosystem? How collaboration can pave the way in Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio is a region of innovators and risk takers, where the entrepreneurial DNA can present itself as a brick-and-mortar business or a single dream maker creating a product out of their garage. Ideas are essential for entrepreneurs, but ideas alone are not enough to transform the wider community into...
Bash on the Bay 2023 lineup is here
The Bash on the Bay music festival is coming back this summer and has a stacked lineup for its 2023 iteration.
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
ideastream.org
In an effort to diversify, Cleveland police look to HBCUs
Yarnell Rickett wants to see more Black and brown police officers at his police department. He believes Historically Black Colleges and Universities like his alma mater, Central State University in Ohio, are fertile grounds to hire a new generation of officers who have a better understanding of the communities they serve.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
ideastream.org
Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself
It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
ideastream.org
Ohio auditor's office opens investigation into MetroHealth CEO bonus scandal
The Ohio auditor's office has opened an investigation into bonuses paid to former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, a spokesperson for the state agency confirmed Tuesday. The office's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is looking into the nearly $2 million in bonus payments made to Boutros between 2018 and 2022, which the hospital board says were unauthorized.
ideastream.org
Akron teachers and school district reach tentative agreement, avoiding strike
Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement after months of struggling to see eye-to-eye, narrowly averting a strike that could have started Monday. Negotiating teams for both sides met all day Saturday and much of Sunday in Akron behind closed doors, trying to build...
Hazardous waste incinerator in Lorain eligible for expansion under new Ohio law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Aging hazardous waste incineration plants in Ohio that have been barred from expansion for three decades could start growing again under a new policy Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law last week. Ohio has four such incinerators – large industrial facilities that burn hazardous and...
