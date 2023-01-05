Read full article on original website
Related
Next-Gen Lincoln Aviator May Be Fully Electric Only: Report
As Ford Authority reported last April, Lincoln will launch four new all-electric models by 2024 – one of which is expected to be the EV version of the Lincoln Aviator crossover. Lincoln is also expected to go fully-electric by 2027, at least in terms of offering an EV version of each existing model in its lineup by that date. Regardless, the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions contains some interesting information regarding the next-generation Lincoln Aviator, which may only be sold as a fully-electric model.
Ford Retail Orders In 2022 Up Sharply From Prior Year
For some time now, Ford retail orders have continued to grow, for a number of reasons. We can trace the beginnings of this trend back to early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, when automotive production shut down temporarily and hasn’t recovered since, with various supply chain issues continuing to plague the industry as a whole. As a result, Ford chose to focus more on a built to order strategy versus the traditional approach of filling dealer lots with inventory and hasn’t looked back since. As a result, Ford retail orders were once up sharply in 2022 versus previous years.
ICE Ford Transit Production Will Continue Into 2030: Report
Back in September 2021, Ford Authority reported that the current-gen Ford Transit wasn’t expected to receive a redesign in the near future, as the automaker has focused its resources into the all-electric E-Transit over the past couple of years. However, The Blue Oval hasn’t forgotten about its best-selling ICE-powered van either, as production of that model will reportedly continue into 2030, according to the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions.
Ford Website Ranked Below Average In 2023 U.S. Winter Study
Ford website satisfaction ranked above the industry average on J.D. Power’s summer 2022 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, though it dropped a bit from the summer 2021 rankings, earning a score of 711 versus 725 out of 1,000 possible points. The semiannual report measures the usefulness of automotive manufacturer websites during the process of shopping for a new vehicle by examining four key measures – information/content, visual appeal, navigation, and speed. Now, J.D. Power has released the the winter 2023 version of this same study, and it reveals that Ford website satisfaction has suffered significantly in recent months.
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Tremor In Silver: Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one version of the off-road focused Tremor, including a Platinum F-350 finished in Azure Gray, as well as an Antimatter Blue F-350 King Ranch and an Iconic Silver F-250 Lariat. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Tremor, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh To Add New Vertical Screen: Photos
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that a refreshed Ford F-150 was due to arrive in 2023 for the 2024 model year, and in December, spotted a prototype of that particular model for the very first time. That sighting was followed up by another one a few weeks later, and just last week, Ford Authority came across another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype – this time wearing less camo and showing off its new taillight design for the first time. Now, these new photos give us our first look at the revised interior of the best-selling pickup, revealing the presence of a new, vertical infotainment screen.
Ford Sanand Engine Plant Wins Internal Award For IMG Group
Ford’s manufacturing sites have won their fair share of accolades over the years, with the most recent being the Hermosillo Assembly plant, which topped the automaker’s President’s Quality Awards for 2022. Now, we can add the Ford Sanand Engine plant in India to that particular list, as it took home “Best of the Best” honors in the IMG Productivity Awards. This particular choice is a bit strange since FoMoCo ceased its manufacturing operations in that country last year and has since sold the Sanand plant to Tata Motors, though it seems as if this award is based on the plant’s 2021 performance.
Lincoln Corsair Recalled Over Seat Belt Chime Safety Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair models over a seat belt chime issue. This recall also affects select 2020-2023 Lincoln Aviator models. The defect: in affected vehicles, when the driver’s seat belt is not buckled and the vehicle is started, the seat belt warning system may activate the audible warning chime for an insufficient amount of time of less than four seconds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.”
Can Ford Ranger Sales Ever Eclipse The Toyota Tacoma?
Since the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger several years ago, the midsize pickup’s current generation has been praised not only for its value and reliability as a new vehicle, but also as a lightly used, pre-owned truck. The Ranger has been recognized as being a better truck than rivals like the Chevy Colorado, and has even been placed first when it comes to comparisons against the highly popular Toyota Tacoma. However, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that the Tacoma consistently outsells the Ranger, which begs the question: can Ford’s offering eventually claw its way past the Tacoma in terms of sales?
Ford Bronco Discount Again Non-Existent In January 2023
For yet another month, The Blue Oval is not offering any Ford Bronco discount or incentive in January 2023. This is not unexpected, considering that there is extremely high demand for Ford’s off-road SUV amid low supply, as has been the case since the vehicle launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
Ford Patent Filed For Portable Vehicle Charging System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a portable vehicle charging system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 27th, 2020, published on January 10th, 2023, and assigned serial number 11552486. The Ford Authority Take. In the past few months, Ford has filed a couple of...
Ford EV Partner SK On May Not Build Batteries In Turkey
As Ford aims to go all-electric in terms of its passenger vehicle lineup in Europe by 2030 or sooner, the automaker is leaning on a wide variety of suppliers to secure the materials it needs to make that happen – not just its battery production joint-venture partner SK On. Another Blue Oval joint venture partner – Koc Holding – recently assumed ownership of the Craiova Assembly plant in Romania following the regulatory approval process, and as Ford Authority reported back in March, Ford, Koc, and SK On were planning on forming another joint venture to produce commercial vehicle batteries in Turkey that would help support production of the new E-Transit Custom and E-Tourneo Custom . But even though SK plans on erecting its own production facilities in Europe, it may not build batteries in Turkey after all, according to Reuters.
Ford Shifter Bushing Lawsuit Alleges Inadequate Recall Fixes
In recent years, a number of recalls have been issued over faulty shifter bushings in Ford vehicles, including one for 2013-2016 Ford Fusion sedans and another for 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect models. In those cases, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach, preventing the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park. Now, a new Ford shifter bushing lawsuit has been filed, arguing that as many as three million vehicles could be affected by the problem and that the automaker doesn’t have an appropriate fix for it either, according to Car Complaints.
Corsa Performance Ford Bronco Exhaust System Lineup Debuts
Entering its third model year of production, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco doesn’t lack for aftermarket support, as owners already have multiple catalogs full of parts and accessories to choose from. In terms of exhaust systems, that includes offerings from the likes of Borla, MRT, Magnaflow, and Roush, but now, another big name in the world of automotive exhaust systems is also entering the fray – Corsa Performance – and it has a full lineup of pipes available for Bronco owners to choose from.
Ford Will Work With LG, Not SK For Battery Plant In Turkey
Ford is in the midst of investing $50 billion over the next few years as it aims to produce 600k EVs globally this year and two million by 2026 – an effort that involves launching multiple new models and leaning on a variety of suppliers to secure the raw materials it needs. The automaker is also looking at erecting new battery plants across the globe with various partners – not just its new joint-venture counterpart SK On, which is also investing billions in its own expansion. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, however, SK looks poised to pull out of its planned joint-venture with Ford and Koc Holdings to build a new battery plant in Turkey, but according to Bloomberg, The Blue Oval will instead work with LG Energy Solution on that particular project.
2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty Chassis Cab XLT: Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one chassis cab model, including an F-350 XL and an F-600 XL. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this same configuration – a 2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty chassis cab finished in XLT trim.
2023 Ford Mustang: Here’s What’s New And Different
The 2023 Ford Mustang represents the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, quietly concluding an eight-year production run with only a handful of changes, including the deletion of the Mustang Shelby GT500 variant from the lineup. 2023 Ford Mustang Model Line. The 2023 Ford Mustang drops...
2022, 2023 Ford Escape PHEV Tax Credit MSRP Limit Revised
Since the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was announced months ago, there has been considerable confusion surrounding the bill’s proposed EV tax credits – specifically, country of origin requirements and the max allowable MSRP for each vehicle that is eligible for the credit. Ford – as well as select automotive industry lobby groups – has since asked for clarification on these matters, and also launched an information site for its commercial customers. However, it seems as if the IRS has already made a change in regards to one model eligible for this new tax credit – the 2022 and 2023 Ford Escape, which has received a revision to its MSRP limit.
Heavily Modified 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Heads To Auction
Since its launch, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has been a common sight at various automotive auctions, with both stock and modified examples being sold for, oftentimes, big bucks, typically for charity. That list includes the very first 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, which was sold at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach, Florida auction last April. Now, that trend continues, as this heavily-modified 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is set to be sold at that same auction house’s upcoming Scottsdale, Arizona sale, which takes place January 21st-29th.
Watch The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Dash In The Mud: Live Photo Gallery
Ford Authority recently spent a week with the 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat, taking the Tremor-equipped pickup for a spin in the mud. Coated in the flashy Cyber Orange Metallic, our Lariat came outfitted with a host of substantial upgrades all thanks to the Tremor Off-Road Package – making it perfect for a tussle in the dirt. Now, we’re sharing all the down and dirty images (pun intended) in the following Live Photo Gallery.
