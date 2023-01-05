Ford is in the midst of investing $50 billion over the next few years as it aims to produce 600k EVs globally this year and two million by 2026 – an effort that involves launching multiple new models and leaning on a variety of suppliers to secure the raw materials it needs. The automaker is also looking at erecting new battery plants across the globe with various partners – not just its new joint-venture counterpart SK On, which is also investing billions in its own expansion. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, however, SK looks poised to pull out of its planned joint-venture with Ford and Koc Holdings to build a new battery plant in Turkey, but according to Bloomberg, The Blue Oval will instead work with LG Energy Solution on that particular project.

1 DAY AGO