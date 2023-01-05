Read full article on original website
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, we told you about an awesome mom lounge that's coming to Lubbock. Well it is finally time. The Mom Lounge and Playspace is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested the First Full Week of the New Year
We have successfully survived the first week of 2023 and I must say it's not that bad, unless you live outside of Lubbock. I am not saying anything we don't already know but goodness those tumbleweeds have been huge! Good thing the city was offering drop off locations for those tumbleweeds last week.
It Looks Like Lubbock’s School Of Rock is Rolling To A New Location
No...not the outhouse. The big building behind it. It looks like Lubbock's School Of Rock is headed to a new place to rock out. After years at 7802 Indiana, I noticed a shiny new building with signage already in place on 82nd Street at the corner of Quincy, right next to Thornhill's Pharmacy.
10 Lubbock Food Blogs You Can Follow on Instagram
One of the many great things about Lubbock is the foodie community. There are so many people that are passionate about food and want to share their finds with their fellow Lubbockites. This means that there is a pretty wide variety of food blogs out there, especially ones that can...
Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera
Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Set For February 18th
Just one note to all of those amateur reporters out there. I don't care how many pounds of flour they use, or how many sausage links they give out. I only care that all of it, 'GETS IN MY BELLY". One of the absolute iconic events that makes Lubbock, Lubbock,...
Cheap Trick Returns To Lubbock
Lubbock, TX – Cheap Trick is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for the instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The legendary band will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE: Investor Speaks Out About Joyland Purchase Being Canceled
There have been a lot of ups and downs this past year with Joyland Amusement Park. We first found out that they were selling the amusement park back in September 2022. It was supposed to go up for auction but then someone here locally bought it and was supposed to reopen in this year.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Can You Believe This Tea Store Is Actually Open In Lubbock?
After probably years of waiting this new tea spot is now open in Lubbock. To me, there's nothing quite like a good tea place. I'm a sucker for all kinds of teas, so when I saw the signs up for this place a long time ago I got so excited.
Anime Lubbock is Back Sooner Than Expected with an Exciting Lineup
Anime lovers from all around the Hub City are excited for the return of Anime Lubbock, an all-inclusive Anime Hotel Convention that takes place at the MCM Elegante Inn & Suites. While you might be used to this event happening during the summer, they brought it back earlier this year...
Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie
As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
Lubbock Electric Company Rescues Fluffy Kitty Cat From Sticky Situation
Not all heroes wear capes. Lubbock Power & Light employees rescued a black and white kitty from the top of an electric pole over the weekend. He had been stuck way up there for over a day. No amount of treat-bag-shaking and pleading inspired him to make the voyage back down. He needed help and his owner Priscilla Ramirez Justice was running out of ideas.
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?
It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
Did You Know You Can Actually Eat Tumbleweeds?
I can't believe how many tumbleweeds are on my block right now. They are absolutely everywhere. Stuck in the gutters, rolling through traffic, hanging out in my bushes. EVERYWHERE. I remembered an old Texas cookbook that my grandmother had when I was growing up. It had a recipe for tumbleweeds in it. I always thought it was odd, but now that they have infiltrated our city and caused a bunch of ruckus, maybe it's time for us to get even, and start eating them...
Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon
Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
