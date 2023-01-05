ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders

On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
102.5 KISS FM

It Looks Like Lubbock’s School Of Rock is Rolling To A New Location

No...not the outhouse. The big building behind it. It looks like Lubbock's School Of Rock is headed to a new place to rock out. After years at 7802 Indiana, I noticed a shiny new building with signage already in place on 82nd Street at the corner of Quincy, right next to Thornhill's Pharmacy.
102.5 KISS FM

10 Lubbock Food Blogs You Can Follow on Instagram

One of the many great things about Lubbock is the foodie community. There are so many people that are passionate about food and want to share their finds with their fellow Lubbockites. This means that there is a pretty wide variety of food blogs out there, especially ones that can...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera

Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
102.5 KISS FM

Cheap Trick Returns To Lubbock

Lubbock, TX – Cheap Trick is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for the instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The legendary band will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m.
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie

As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Electric Company Rescues Fluffy Kitty Cat From Sticky Situation

Not all heroes wear capes. Lubbock Power & Light employees rescued a black and white kitty from the top of an electric pole over the weekend. He had been stuck way up there for over a day. No amount of treat-bag-shaking and pleading inspired him to make the voyage back down. He needed help and his owner Priscilla Ramirez Justice was running out of ideas.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?

It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Did You Know You Can Actually Eat Tumbleweeds?

I can't believe how many tumbleweeds are on my block right now. They are absolutely everywhere. Stuck in the gutters, rolling through traffic, hanging out in my bushes. EVERYWHERE. I remembered an old Texas cookbook that my grandmother had when I was growing up. It had a recipe for tumbleweeds in it. I always thought it was odd, but now that they have infiltrated our city and caused a bunch of ruckus, maybe it's time for us to get even, and start eating them...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon

Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy