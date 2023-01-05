ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Former Deptford BOE member honored at meeting

Thank you to Ruth Logue for your years of dedicated volunteer service as a Board of Education member and Committee Chair. - Advertisement - Logue was honored with a resolution from the board at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. Among the attendees were Deptford Township Councilman Ken Barnshaw, Deputy Mayor Tom Hufnell and Mayor Paul Medany, who administered the oath of office to Ed Kalinowski and Dr. Carol Gioia, who were both elected to three-year terms.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
POLITICO

Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul

Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford participating in Show Off Your City Contest

Mayor Paul Medany and the Township Council are asking for your help! We’d love to show off Deptford and all it has to offer to the rest of New Jersey. The New Jersey League of Municipalities (NJLM) is sponsoring a ‘Show Off Your City Contest’ and we would love to see Deptford through your eyes for a possible photo submission to represent Deptford.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County offering Christmas tree recycling

Ornaments and decorations are getting packed away, but some families wonder what to do with their Christmas tree now that the holidays are over. The Burlington County commissioners are encouraging residents to bring their live Christmas trees to the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex at 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence to be chipped and composted.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students

HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

ANCHOR Rebate Given New Date

OCEAN COUNTY – If you didn’t get a chance to apply for the new version of the Homestead Rebate program at the end of the year, don’t worry, you can still drop ANCHOR until January 31. The ANCHOR property tax relief program originally had a deadline of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species

Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May

A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...

