Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Former Deptford BOE member honored at meeting
Thank you to Ruth Logue for your years of dedicated volunteer service as a Board of Education member and Committee Chair. - Advertisement - Logue was honored with a resolution from the board at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. Among the attendees were Deptford Township Councilman Ken Barnshaw, Deputy Mayor Tom Hufnell and Mayor Paul Medany, who administered the oath of office to Ed Kalinowski and Dr. Carol Gioia, who were both elected to three-year terms.
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending
Gov. Phil Murphy has allocated $125 million from a $300 million pot of federal funds the Legislature gave him last year as part of budget negotiations. The post Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
New Jersey Globe
No designated survivor when Murphy delivers State of the State address
When Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday – his first in-person since the start of the pandemic and the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 – he’ll do so without a designated survivor. A cataclysmic event at the...
thesunpapers.com
Deptford participating in Show Off Your City Contest
Mayor Paul Medany and the Township Council are asking for your help! We’d love to show off Deptford and all it has to offer to the rest of New Jersey. The New Jersey League of Municipalities (NJLM) is sponsoring a ‘Show Off Your City Contest’ and we would love to see Deptford through your eyes for a possible photo submission to represent Deptford.
New Jersey Globe
Evesham council drops solicitor in battle between two powerful law firms
Democrat Jaclyn Veasy began her second term as Evesham mayor last night with diminished power after a face-off between two influential South Jersey law firms didn’t go her way. The all-Democratic council voted to toss their township solicitor, Robert Wright, Jr. of Malamut & Associates, and replaced him with...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County offering Christmas tree recycling
Ornaments and decorations are getting packed away, but some families wonder what to do with their Christmas tree now that the holidays are over. The Burlington County commissioners are encouraging residents to bring their live Christmas trees to the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex at 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence to be chipped and composted.
New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students
HOBOKEN, NJ – A former New Jersey school teacher is going to prison for eight years after being convicted of assaulting girls in the high schools where he formerly worked. Francisco Realpe, a Hudson County teacher, was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison on Friday, January 6, 2023, for sexually assaulting two female high school students. On Thursday, June 20, 2022, Realpe, 46, of Hoboken, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(3). Both counts will be sentenced to four years each. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment, and a The post New Jersey teacher going to prison for assaulting two female students appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
ANCHOR Rebate Given New Date
OCEAN COUNTY – If you didn’t get a chance to apply for the new version of the Homestead Rebate program at the end of the year, don’t worry, you can still drop ANCHOR until January 31. The ANCHOR property tax relief program originally had a deadline of...
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
wrnjradio.com
Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement
NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species
Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May
A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
