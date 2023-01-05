ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more

Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Tracking the Transfers Out

The transfer game brings them in, brings them out. When it comes to the players that have recently transferred out, how are they doing? We give you the quick run down today. Abdoulaye Thiam of High Point. The low major level has surely worked out for Abdoulaye. The 6'3 sophomore is averaging 14.4 points a game with four rebounds a contest. In his 29 minutes a game Thiam is taking seven threes a contest and making 39 percent of them! High Point is 8-8 on the season, Thiam's played one game against a high major caliber team scoring 20 against UNLV but he was 7 of 22 from the floor to get there. Thiam was the only transfer out last season.
