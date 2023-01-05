The transfer game brings them in, brings them out. When it comes to the players that have recently transferred out, how are they doing? We give you the quick run down today. Abdoulaye Thiam of High Point. The low major level has surely worked out for Abdoulaye. The 6'3 sophomore is averaging 14.4 points a game with four rebounds a contest. In his 29 minutes a game Thiam is taking seven threes a contest and making 39 percent of them! High Point is 8-8 on the season, Thiam's played one game against a high major caliber team scoring 20 against UNLV but he was 7 of 22 from the floor to get there. Thiam was the only transfer out last season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO