Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Vikings players react to the Packers being eliminated from the playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings clinched the third seed in the NFC with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but it was the Sunday night game featuring the other two NFC North teams that also had an impact on the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings have 3 possible roads to the Super Bowl
The Vikings are the only team from the NFC North to reach the playoffs.
Nick Saban had a priceless reaction to ESPN's David Pollack raving about Georgia’s dominance
Alabama head coach Nick Saban might be second-guessing his decision to appear on ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU. With the Bulldogs absolutely dominating the Horned Frogs in the first half, ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack spoke to how...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming
In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more
Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
Vikings May Have First Offseason without Upheaval in Years
The Minnesota Vikings host the welcome-to-the-show New York Giants on Sunday in the Wildcard Round of the postseason. The Giants haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016, and the Vikings drought dates back to 2019. Minnesota’s experiment with head coach Kevin O’Connell has emphatically worked, pulling off a 13-4 record...
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Tracking the Transfers Out
The transfer game brings them in, brings them out. When it comes to the players that have recently transferred out, how are they doing? We give you the quick run down today. Abdoulaye Thiam of High Point. The low major level has surely worked out for Abdoulaye. The 6'3 sophomore is averaging 14.4 points a game with four rebounds a contest. In his 29 minutes a game Thiam is taking seven threes a contest and making 39 percent of them! High Point is 8-8 on the season, Thiam's played one game against a high major caliber team scoring 20 against UNLV but he was 7 of 22 from the floor to get there. Thiam was the only transfer out last season.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0