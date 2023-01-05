ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

McCarthy makes fresh concessions to try to woo hard-right Republicans in speaker bid

By Marianna Sotomayor, Paul Kane, Amy B Wang, Jacqueline Alemany
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Houston Chronicle

What will House Republicans vote to defund next?

The Republican Party has long sought to leverage a wayward political slogan offered by Black Lives Matter activists and a handful of Democratic lawmakers: Defund the police. The GOP's first act upon regaining the House of Representatives? Voting to defund those who enforce the law. That's a bit oversimplified, sure:...
Houston Chronicle

NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being 'woke'

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Inviting a national political spotlight, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday took implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke" while also calling for responsible government and bipartisanship in his annual state of the state address. Murphy marked...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Watchdog files FEC complaint against disgraced Rep. George Santos

Snooping out the Santos cash Now that the Campaign Legal Center, Washington’s watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, they’re sniffing into George “Satan” Santos about lying, fund-raising, loans and expenditures for his scramble to Congress. His income leaped from $55,000 in 2020 to over $1 million in 2022. His campaign pocketed $705,000 in a personal loan from him. Since Russian oligarchs have laundered money via political campaigns — why/oh/why/oh/why would anyone distrust St. Santos? His run for office was against respected public relations exec Robert Zimmerman. Could be maybe Santos someday grabs a payday for a memoir — maybe written from Brazil — and maybe...
WASHINGTON, DC

