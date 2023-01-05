"One Piece Odyssey" is an upcoming game developed by ILCA (I Love Computer Art) and published by Bandai Namco. Fans of the franchise have a lot to celebrate these days as the long journey of the Straw Hat Pirates seems to be getting more attention now than ever before. In addition to the manga and anime going through some climactic story arcs, there's also the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation to look forward to. Still, "Odyssey" seems to be something special. Not only is it an original story written by none other than manga author Eiichiro Oda himself, but the exploration, gameplay, and mechanics look much more expansive than what fans have seen in most of the games from the franchise so far.

6 DAYS AGO