It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Before making the decision to continue developing within the "Tomb Raider" franchise, Crystal Dynamics was in the early stages of a post-apocalyptic survival game. Code-named "Project Downfall," the game would have featured a handful of ambitious design choices in an effort to create an immersive survival experience. Development for "Downfall" was eventually put on hold to focus on the next "Tomb Raider," but Crystal Dynamics recently unveiled plenty of details on the would-be game.
Bigmode, the indie games publisher started by Videogamedunkey and his wife, Leah, just announced its first game: "Animal Well." It was already in development with an existing community and was announced for Steam and PlayStation 5. Bigmode then took the helm as its publisher and announced its partnership with solo developer Billy Basso in early January 2023. Dunkey also made his first video mentioning "Animal Well" around the same time, along with his roundup of best games of 2022.
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
It can be difficult to maintain quality from one entry to the next in a video game franchise, and that's even including series that have consistent creative teams. Things can get especially dicey when control of a franchise is handed off between entries. To be fair, there have been plenty...
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
Despite releasing all the way back in 2006, "Roblox" has found its footing as one of the most popular titles on the modern market. Originally a PC exclusive, the game creation platform made its way to mobile devices and the Xbox One by 2015. However, it has yet to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The game's absence from the handheld hybrid has perplexed owners of the console who feel it would be a great fit for the format.
Valkyrae is one of the most prominent female streamers online. The GameStop turned gaming queen is known for playing games like "Among Us" and, more recently, "Grand Theft Auto Online" via the popular NoPixel server. However, fans noticed that she isn't hopping into "GTA Online" anymore. During Kkatamina's New Year's Eve stream, shared by Twitter user MyaForDayz, Valkyrae explained that the "GTA Online" community is too overwhelming to enjoy.
"Marvel Snap," The Game Awards' 2022 winner of Best Mobile Game of the Year, has some incredibly powerful cards. Thankfully for players, upgrading Collection Level in the game grants access to all in-game cards, so players have a fair chance to use the get what they want once they've played enough. However, when specific cards become too busted, they are seen fairly often since players can easily get them. Unfortunately, this is the case with the game's most hated card, according to Twitch streamer CozyGam3r. But thankfully, developers are working on a solution.
Several heroes known as Link have appeared over the course of the long and complex "The Legend of Zelda" timeline. Most haven't had much family to speak of. While uncles or grandparents have raised a few iterations of the iconic figure (per Screen Rant), players rarely hear anything about his parents. Much like the protagonists in "Pokémon," another classic Nintendo series, Link often appears as a child somehow lacking any adult supervision who goes off to have adventures in the wild. This is certainly the case in "Ocarina of Time."
The Bayonetta series is no stranger to over-the-top action sequences and stylish set pieces. Bayonetta herself is often the source of extravagant spectacle thanks to her outlandish costume transformations and, in "Bayonetta 3," her enormously powerful Demon Slave attacks. Bayonetta isn't alone in being able to put on a show,...
"One Piece Odyssey" is an upcoming game developed by ILCA (I Love Computer Art) and published by Bandai Namco. Fans of the franchise have a lot to celebrate these days as the long journey of the Straw Hat Pirates seems to be getting more attention now than ever before. In addition to the manga and anime going through some climactic story arcs, there's also the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation to look forward to. Still, "Odyssey" seems to be something special. Not only is it an original story written by none other than manga author Eiichiro Oda himself, but the exploration, gameplay, and mechanics look much more expansive than what fans have seen in most of the games from the franchise so far.
"Cyberpunk 2077" has not had an easy road, whether you're talking about the time before or after its release. The AAA action RPG was stuck in development hell for years as CD Projekt Red — the team behind the wildly popular "Witcher" games — worked to make it the game-changer everyone expected it to be. But shortly after launch, the lawsuits against "Cyberpunk 2077" and its publisher began to stack up. Fans were furious about the state of the game — which was riddled with bugs and notably missing a number of features that were advertised during development — and investors felt they had been misled about the state of the project prior to release.
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
"Ocarina of Time" is still considered one of the best titles in the "Legend of Zelda" series and is often ranked as one of the best games of all time. The first "Legend of Zelda" game to release on the N64, it brought the series into 3D and took the franchise's first steps toward open-world gameplay. It broke new ground and set new standards for what a "Zelda" game could and should be. Looking back from the 21st century, it may not look that impressive visually, but when it was released in 1998, it was truly remarkable.
For a while, developer IO Interactive has been behind the reboot of the classic "Hitman" gaming franchise. Beginning with the episodic "Hitman" released in 2015 and ending with 2021's "Hitman 3," IO Interactive's reimagining of the stealth shooter has been dubbed as the "World of Assassination" trilogy. And soon, the divisive third title will be making its transition from being a standalone title to an all-inclusive package that shares this new story arc in its entirety.
It's safe to say Dr Disrespect has a love-hate relationship with "Call of Duty." The streaming megastar previously worked as a map designer for "Call of Duty," but ever since he became a full-time streamer, he has frequently voiced disdain for the series' direction. Specifically, the Two-time has a lot of issues with the battle royale mode "Warzone," which he has previously called a 'pathetic game.' And the introduction of "Warzone 2" didn't seem to fix his problems, as he frequently criticizes one major aspect of the sequel.
