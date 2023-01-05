Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
The Solution To Long-Haul COVID Could Now Come Out Of Traverse City
Could a game-changing treatment for COVID-19 soon be one of northern Michigan’s most valuable exports? Northern Michigan’s newest innovator, Bruce Patterson, M.D., thinks so. Patterson (pictured, right), formerly the director of clinical virology and co-director of the AIDS Research Center at Stanford University, is the CEO and founder...
Northern Michigan Residents Have Been Talking About the Same Stuff for 100 Years
Issues that dominate news cycles and conversations today can seem like revolutionary fresh takes — but often they are not. Frequently, generations of people have come to the same conclusions about conventional concerns in our communities. A dig through local newspaper archives proves that some Northern Michigan stories withstand the test of time.
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
Starbucks, More Retail/Restaurant Uses Planned for Cherryland Center; Rennie School Road Development Eyed
Adding to growth that includes a new curling center and indoor go-kart racing track, the Cherryland Center could soon be home to a new Starbucks drive-thru and several other restaurant and retail tenants. Real estate firm Alrig USA will seek site plan approval from Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday to build a new outlot building with multiple tenants – including Starbucks – on Garfield Avenue next to Wendy’s. Township planning commissioners will also hold a conceptual review Wednesday of a proposal from the Oleson Foundation to rezone 150 acres along Rennie School Road/US-31 to create a mixed-use development with commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential uses.
Inspections Start for Traverse City Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries
Traverse City is inching closer to potential approval on more than a dozen recreational marijuana shops within the city limits. As many as 16 recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana businesses could be online and open this spring, after they applied for permits with Traverse City by last summer’s deadline. Now that the city is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation for each application and inspections are starting.
New Tall Ship Will Be Coming to Grand Traverse Bay to Sail the Great Lakes
There will be a new tall ship sailing the Great Lakes this year, and it will soon be heading to its new home in Northern Michigan. The Inland Seas Education Association made the big announcement to its supporters, they’ve acquired a new vessel. The schooner “Alliance” will be joining the fleet on West Grand Traverse Bay. “It’s a perfect fit for an addition to our fleet, and it’s going to allow us to reach more people throughout the Great Lakes and offer our programs at different ports throughout the Great Lakes,” says ISEA Associate Director Juliana Lisuk.
Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home. Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors. They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn. Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire...
Body of Woman Who Washed Up in Manistee County Identified 25 Years Later
A woman whose body washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County in 1997 has been identified. On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police Manistee Post responded to reports that an unclothed woman with no identifying attire other than a single earring had washed up on the beach.
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
Top News: Police Dog Unit Captures Man Fleeing From Police
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. The driver did not stop for troopers, who followed his car. After a car chase, the man attempted to run on foot, but he was apprehended by a Michigan State Police K9 unit. Read more.
1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan
BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North
What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Woman arrested after stabbing in East Bay Township
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for an alleged attempted murder, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who recently moved to Traverse City, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, battery and assault. The stabbing suspect's...
3 Hurt in Knife and Table Leg Attack in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested after attacking several people – including a relative – with a knife and a table leg. Investigators say the woman who was arrested was in a home Sunday around noon where four people...
Ice or No, Tip Up Town Festival is a Go
The annual Tip Up Town Festival starts in just two week in Houghton Lake. Even with some warmer weather as of late, organizers are still planning plenty of events for this year’s tip-up town. It kicks off with a beer tent on Jan. 20. The weekend will have Lyman’s...
Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Man Injured in Explosion at a Beulah Home
A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after an explosion Jan 8. The Benzie County Dispatch received a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that there was an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah. The sheriff’s office responded to the location with the Benzonia Township Fire Department....
