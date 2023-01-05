ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

The Solution To Long-Haul COVID Could Now Come Out Of Traverse City

Could a game-changing treatment for COVID-19 soon be one of northern Michigan’s most valuable exports? Northern Michigan’s newest innovator, Bruce Patterson, M.D., thinks so. Patterson (pictured, right), formerly the director of clinical virology and co-director of the AIDS Research Center at Stanford University, is the CEO and founder...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Starbucks, More Retail/Restaurant Uses Planned for Cherryland Center; Rennie School Road Development Eyed

Adding to growth that includes a new curling center and indoor go-kart racing track, the Cherryland Center could soon be home to a new Starbucks drive-thru and several other restaurant and retail tenants. Real estate firm Alrig USA will seek site plan approval from Garfield Township planning commissioners Wednesday to build a new outlot building with multiple tenants – including Starbucks – on Garfield Avenue next to Wendy’s. Township planning commissioners will also hold a conceptual review Wednesday of a proposal from the Oleson Foundation to rezone 150 acres along Rennie School Road/US-31 to create a mixed-use development with commercial, industrial, and multi-family residential uses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inspections Start for Traverse City Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

Traverse City is inching closer to potential approval on more than a dozen recreational marijuana shops within the city limits. As many as 16 recreational, or “adult use,” marijuana businesses could be online and open this spring, after they applied for permits with Traverse City by last summer’s deadline. Now that the city is reviewing hundreds of pages of documentation for each application and inspections are starting.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

New Tall Ship Will Be Coming to Grand Traverse Bay to Sail the Great Lakes

There will be a new tall ship sailing the Great Lakes this year, and it will soon be heading to its new home in Northern Michigan. The Inland Seas Education Association made the big announcement to its supporters, they’ve acquired a new vessel. The schooner “Alliance” will be joining the fleet on West Grand Traverse Bay. “It’s a perfect fit for an addition to our fleet, and it’s going to allow us to reach more people throughout the Great Lakes and offer our programs at different ports throughout the Great Lakes,” says ISEA Associate Director Juliana Lisuk.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Top News: Police Dog Unit Captures Man Fleeing From Police

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. The driver did not stop for troopers, who followed his car. After a car chase, the man attempted to run on foot, but he was apprehended by a Michigan State Police K9 unit. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan

BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
BEULAH, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North

What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in East Bay Township

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for an alleged attempted murder, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who recently moved to Traverse City, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, battery and assault. The stabbing suspect's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Ice or No, Tip Up Town Festival is a Go

The annual Tip Up Town Festival starts in just two week in Houghton Lake. Even with some warmer weather as of late, organizers are still planning plenty of events for this year’s tip-up town. It kicks off with a beer tent on Jan. 20. The weekend will have Lyman’s...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Injured in Explosion at a Beulah Home

A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after an explosion Jan 8. The Benzie County Dispatch received a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that there was an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah. The sheriff’s office responded to the location with the Benzonia Township Fire Department....
BEULAH, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy