Western Massachusetts legislators need coordinated voice (Editorial)
The Healey Administration has promised to keep the needs of Western Massachusetts in mind. What’s important to remember, both in Boston and in our region, is that these needs are as diverse as are the communities and people who live here. The priorities of the four western counties, which...
Maura Healey doubles down on offshore wind during first roundtable as governor
Gov. Maura Healey elevated her sustainability agenda on Tuesday as she and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll ventured to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to probe students and professors about their innovative research endeavors as the new leaders map out a pathway for the commonwealth to be a global leader in combatting the climate crisis.
Did a housing algorithm discriminate? Justice dept. weighs in on Boston case
A pair of Black women who claim they were unfairly denied housing in Massachusetts due to an algorithm used to screen prospective tenants are engaged in a lawsuit challenging both the company responsible for the formula and what they deemed a “discriminatory” practice that keeps Black and Hispanic applicants from securing homes.
Could Mass. residents get stimulus checks? Here’s what Maura Healey said
Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers on Monday signaled that a clearer picture of potential tax relief may not emerge until at least the end of January, when a key financial metric is available. Healey, following her first first leadership meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen...
‘The devil is in the detail’ for free community college in Massachusetts
Free community college could be a reality in Massachusetts, but key parameters — including who exactly qualifies for the tuition and fee reprieve — remain open questions. New Gov. Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka have both broached support for free community college models, though their initial plans contain marked differences.
Legal recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut on Tuesday
Connecticut’s first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older was set to begin Tuesday morning at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales. As many as...
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
Maine fishermen must now report all lobster catches to authorities
Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation’s lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch. Few had to report until this year, making Maine the only state that harvests lobster that didn’t require...
Conn. man who threatened to kill Massachusetts woman to be sentenced
A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to, harassing, and intimidating a Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Tuesday morning. Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, pleaded guilty in August to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting...
Mass. State Lottery: Two $1 million scratch tickets claimed in 1 day
Two Massachusetts State Lottery players joined the millionaire’s club on Monday, Jan. 9, with each winner claiming a $1 million scratch ticket, according to the organization. There were also two $100,000 lottery winners on Monday. One of the $1 million winners purchased their scratch ticket from Wyman’s Liquors in...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to this Massachusetts town for filming
If you’re looking to get an antique, collectible or family heirloom in your possession appraised by experts, your next best chance may be when the PBS staple “Antiques Roadshow” rolls into one Massachusetts town for filming this June. On Tuesday, June 13, Sturbridge — located close the...
Here’s what we know so far about missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe
A woman from Cohasset has not been seen since the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. She never boarded the flight Washington, D.C., she reportedly was heading to the airport for 6 a.m. that morning, and there’s no record of her getting into an alleged rideshare vehicle to Boston Logan International.
When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?
The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
A contractor fell from Mass. General Hospital’s roof. Now OSHA is involved
A man working as a contractor fell to his death at the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday. First responders arrived at around 12:29 p.m. to reports that a person had fallen from the roof of an MGH building on Blossom Street, according to the Boston Globe. “All of a...
Rep. Katie Porter seeking Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” Porter said in a video posted on Twitter....
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Investigators reportedly discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police...
Search of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe’s home complete, DA says
The search and processing inside the home of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe has concluded, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release around 4 p.m. on Jan. 10. The office stated Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police detectives are continuing their ongoing investigation Walshe’s disappearance, which is...
