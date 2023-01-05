ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 27

Fjb.OH
3d ago

why do these people have masks on we don't care how far you travelled. you came here illegally no money 🤑 💰 u r not entitled to anything we have

Reply
20
Carol Ortiz
3d ago

We need to stop the intake and clean up what exists now to our knowledge and then look for those unknown to us!

Reply(1)
18
Weldon Bynum
5d ago

They have supposedly traveled thousands of miles across Mexico. Let Mexico take care of them.

Reply(1)
38
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Sleeping on streets, desperate for work: Challenges migrants face under Title 42

EL PASO, Texas — A trio of Venezuelan migrants who crossed into the US illegally endured a harrowing first few days in Texas — sleeping on rainy streets and trying to scrounge up enough money to head elsewhere for work. Ana Gabriela Garcia, her husband and their travel companion Edgar Rodriguez recounted their first week stateside after admitting they risked it all to jump the border illegally when Title 42 was suddenly extended. “We came illegally through a gate in the border wall,” Garcia told The Post during an interview in an El Paso church on Thursday. “We know the risks …...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

OLD She spied for Cuba for years from inside the US government. Now she’s about to walk free

She toiled for years in the annals of US intelligence, establishing her reputation as a Cuba expert while covertly passing secrets to Fidel Castro’s regime. Her patriotic siblings and their spouses worked for the FBI. She was only caught after a dogged NSA analyst, who’d fled Cuba with her family as a child, heroically sparked a quiet but desperate manhunt for the traitor selling out America to the Communists.The life of Ana Montes sounds like something from a Hollywood spy plot. Now,the former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee is about to walk free from prison. More than 20 years after...
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

NBC News

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy