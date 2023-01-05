Read full article on original website
Fjb.OH
3d ago
why do these people have masks on we don't care how far you travelled. you came here illegally no money 🤑 💰 u r not entitled to anything we have
20
Carol Ortiz
3d ago
We need to stop the intake and clean up what exists now to our knowledge and then look for those unknown to us!
18
Weldon Bynum
5d ago
They have supposedly traveled thousands of miles across Mexico. Let Mexico take care of them.
38
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks More Than $500,000 in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) asked a judge on Monday for more than half a million dollars in sanctions against her defeated rival Kari Lake (R) and her lawyers for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the Grand Canyon State’s 2022 gubernatorial midterms.
Angelina Jolie Announces She’ll No Longer Be Special Envoy For The UN Refugee Agency After 21 Years
Angelina Jolie stepped down as a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday, December 16. The actress, 47, released a joint statement with the organization, sharing that 21 years after beginning her work there, she would change her focus, but she pledged to keep on doing all she could to help refugees.
‘We have been ignored’: Democrat-led cities beg Biden for help with migrants
Biden administration under fire from Democratic strongholds over lack of help to handle influx.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Sleeping on streets, desperate for work: Challenges migrants face under Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — A trio of Venezuelan migrants who crossed into the US illegally endured a harrowing first few days in Texas — sleeping on rainy streets and trying to scrounge up enough money to head elsewhere for work. Ana Gabriela Garcia, her husband and their travel companion Edgar Rodriguez recounted their first week stateside after admitting they risked it all to jump the border illegally when Title 42 was suddenly extended. “We came illegally through a gate in the border wall,” Garcia told The Post during an interview in an El Paso church on Thursday. “We know the risks …...
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
I've been to the border and here is my message to President Biden
President Joe Biden said he is going to visit our southern border, but it doesn’t even begin to solve the problems.
OLD She spied for Cuba for years from inside the US government. Now she’s about to walk free
She toiled for years in the annals of US intelligence, establishing her reputation as a Cuba expert while covertly passing secrets to Fidel Castro’s regime. Her patriotic siblings and their spouses worked for the FBI. She was only caught after a dogged NSA analyst, who’d fled Cuba with her family as a child, heroically sparked a quiet but desperate manhunt for the traitor selling out America to the Communists.The life of Ana Montes sounds like something from a Hollywood spy plot. Now,the former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee is about to walk free from prison. More than 20 years after...
The Shocking Story of How Gasoline was Poured Over American POWs and Set on Fire in the Horrifying Palawan Massacre
Palawan, located on the western perimeter of the Sulu Sea, is one of the largest islands in the Philippines. It is also where Japanese Imperial soldiers murdered American POWs on December 14, 1944, by burning them alive in an incident that is known as the Palawan Massacre.
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
KFOX 14
Lower Valley residents take security measures against migrants invading community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso is not only seeing a record number of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol, but El Paso is seeing many migrants cross illegally without being encountered by agents. KFOX14 spoke to residents in the Lower Valley about the situation and how...
