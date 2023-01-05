ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Michelle Gellar on ‘Buffy’ reboot: ‘It doesn’t need to be done’

Sarah Michelle Gellar said she won’t be sinking her teeth into a “Buffy” reboot.

Nearly 20 years after “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” ended, Gellar shut down the possibility of a reprising her role as Buffy Summers.

“I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done,” Gellar, 45, told SFX Magazine via Movieweb . “We wrapped that up.”

“I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment,” she continued. “I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.”

“But like I said, the metaphors of ‘Buffy’ were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar is not interested in a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot.
“Buffy” ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

Recently, Gellar admitted that she had it “ingrained” in her head that all sets were “extremely toxic” due to prevalent manipulative and misogynistic behavior.

“For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set,” she said at the Wrap’s Power Women Summit in December. “And so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.
While she never called out “Buffy” showrunner Joss Whedon by name, the filmmaker has racked up allegations of toxicity and abuse from several stars across his productions.

In February 2021, Charisma Carpenter, 52, who played Cordelia Chase on “Buffy” and its spinoff, “Angel,” accused Whedon of “toxic” and “hostile” behavior .

Gellar offered her support for Carpenter, saying : “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon … I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Amber Benson , 45, and Michelle Trachtenberg , 37, also made accusations about their time on the set of “Buffy.”

In January 2022, Whedon denied the allegations of abuse.

