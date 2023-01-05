ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Keke Palmer shows off baby bump in cutout sequined gown

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUflI_0k4SO1Bw00

Keke Palmer is positively glowing.

The pregnant “Nope” actress, 29, showed off her growing baby bump in a silver sequined Michael Kors Collection gown with sexy side cutouts at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Palmer hit Tao Downtown in New York City on Wednesday night and looked radiant in the plunging spaghetti-strap design, which she paired with long braids, metallic makeup and a rosy lip.

The Emmy winner — who announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson in dramatic fashion while hosting “SNL” last month — accessorized with diamond-accented Lorraine West x DeBeers choker and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJn53_0k4SO1Bw00
Keke Palmer showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The “Scream Queens” star, born Lauren Keyana Palmer, proudly cradled her bump on the red carpet.

She was presented the award for Best Supporting Actress by Jordan Peele for her performance in “Nope.”

Palmer shared Instagram photos from the glamorous event, calling it “such a cool night” and thanking the New York Film Critics Circle and Jordan Peele.

“As i’ve continued to grow i sometimes wasn’t sure if there was a ‘place’ for all the things i do or want(ed) to do but, i just kept doing me cause that’s all i could do. loving and leaning deeper into my passion. and as the saying goes, the girls that get it get it,” the multi-hyphenate wrote.

“I also really love my dress,” the “Hustlers” actress continued, before thanking Michael Kors, stylists Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon, and her makeup artist, Sheika Daley.

The celebrity MUA has also created beauty looks for Zendaya and Kelly Rowland , and she was behind Palmer’s “Saturday Night Live” glam for her big baby reveal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTpUu_0k4SO1Bw00
The “Scream Queens” star is expecting her first child.
SplashNews.com

Fans are convinced Palmer’s having a girl , as she tweeted earlier this week about daughters being a “blessing.”

