ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republic-online.com

PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KMBC.com

Big changes on the way for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Kansas City’s Union Station transforms from holidays to Chiefs Fan Zone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a changing of seasons in Kansas City, but this season has nothing to do with the weather. Union Station is busy taking down its extensive Holiday Reflections decorations throughout the building. The people in charge of the event say Union Station’s holiday decorations would fill two football fields.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Win a FOX swag bag with Great Day KC

KANSAS CITY, MO — Enter below to win a FOX Swag Bag as FOX prime time premieres for a whole new midseason of drama and entertainment!. Simply enter your information below, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of two swag bags with a ARV of $250. Enter once a day for more chances! The contest runs until January 16 at 11:59 PM CT.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead following fire at apartment building in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Bowen Tower is located at 6140 Raytown Road, at E. 62nd Street. According to their website, the high rise building offers “completely maintenance free living for 55+ residents.”
RAYTOWN, MO
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy