fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Quick hitting storms in a sea of warmth (MON-1/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now coming into the coldest time of the winter on average. On average, the next two weeks from the 10th through the 23rd are the coldest from a high and low standpoint. Yet here we are looking at more 50s to come. And...
republic-online.com
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
Snow Creek open for tubing while waiting for ski season to arrive
Snow Creek in Weston plans to open for tubing, until its manmade snow melts, but waits for colder weather before opening for ski, snowboarding.
KMBC.com
Big changes on the way for the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.
fox4kc.com
Kansas City’s Union Station transforms from holidays to Chiefs Fan Zone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a changing of seasons in Kansas City, but this season has nothing to do with the weather. Union Station is busy taking down its extensive Holiday Reflections decorations throughout the building. The people in charge of the event say Union Station’s holiday decorations would fill two football fields.
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
What past Kansas City area lottery jackpot winners have done with money
The total jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion. The winner could take advice from past local winners on how to spend the money.
fox4kc.com
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
Winning Scratcher sold in Independence is 200th $1M+ prize in Missouri Lottery history
The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
KCTV 5
1 dead following fire at apartment building in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Bowen Tower is located at 6140 Raytown Road, at E. 62nd Street. According to their website, the high rise building offers “completely maintenance free living for 55+ residents.”
Some KCK residents going days without mail due to problems with USPS
Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas to go days without getting their mail.
KCTV 5
KCK senior living facility declared ‘uninhabitable’ due to bed bug infestation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs. County code enforcers declared the building “unfit for human habitation.” The bright pink notice was posted on the front window of the building on 70th Street.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
Kansas City human trafficking victim shares story of survival, new beginnings
Human trafficking is an issue that has impacted many worldwide, including here in the Kansas City area.
