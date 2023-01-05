Prince Harry is expressing hope of healing his rift with the royal family. In an interview with U.K. station ITV, broadcast Jan. 8, journalist Tom Bradby told the Duke of Sussex people might feel he has destroyed any chance of reconciling with his loved ones in England by publishing his new tell-all memoir, Spare. In the book, Harry reveals details about his past, his and Meghan Markle's 2020 exit as working members of the monarchy and their conflicts with the royal family.

