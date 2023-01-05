Read full article on original website
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Jan. 3
Sasha Resnick leads West Essex over Cedar Grove in OT - Girls basketball recap
Sasha Resnick led with 16 points and eight rebounds as West Essex won on the road in overtime, 52-48, over Cedar Grove. Olivia Weiss added 10 points and seven boards while Jordan Cohen contributed 10 points for West Essex (7-2), which trailed 21-18 at halftime but rallied as regulation ended in a 43-43 tie.
Poll: Vote for the Courier/Intell Boys Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-8!
There were some stellar performances in basketball, swimming, track & field and wrestling last week. Which of these standout athletes will get your vote for the Courier/Intell Boys Athlete of the Week? This week's poll will run from Tuesday evening until 8 p.m. Thursday. ...
Mahwah over Pascack Hills - Girls basketball recap
Marissa LaVerghetta was nine of 11 from the line in her 13 points as Mahwah rallied to win, 30-22, over Pascack Hills. Mahwah (6-5) trailed 7-2 in the first quarter but came back to lead 15-14 at halftime and was in control after the break. Pascack Hills is now 1-8.
Fast start takes Union over Rahway - Girls basketball recap
Rahway is now 6-5.
Boys basketball: Zamloot leads Caldwell to victory over North Star Academy
Ray Zamloot totaled 25 points to lead Caldwell to a 53-41 victory over North Star Academy in West Caldwell. Rocco Checchetto contributed 11 points for Caldwell (9-0). North Star Academy’s Abdul-Wahid Salaam and Marco Grand Pierre tallied 10 points apiece in the loss. North Star Academy falls to 3-6...
Schels leads Wallkill Valley to dominant win over Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Jackie Schels dropped her seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds to propel Wallkill Valley to a 50-28 victory over Hopatcong in Hamburg. Trinity Hartung dropped 15 points for Wallkill Valley (6-4), who stormed out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter which eventually grew into a 16-point lead by halftime. Wallkill Valley continued to pour it on in the second half, going on a 12-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Three girls bowling thoughts/highlights after Week 5 on the lanes
After essentially a week off for the holidays, here are three thoughts after Week 5 of action. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Warren Hills takes control of Skyland: Throughout the season, there are always key matchups that help decide who wins a division or a conference and two does. Last Thursday, Warren Hills met Phillipsburg at Warren Lanes and came out with a 5-2 (2,550-2,424) victory. Warren Hills won Game 1 (729-676) and Game 2 (773-693) and improved to 5-0 on the year. Phillipsburg is averaging more pins per match than Warren Hills, but loss put it at 4-1. Warren Hills used a balanced effort to take down the Stateliners. Landry Johnson (470 series, Quinn Johnson (459) Lillie Johnson (436), and Faith Oranye (433) all bowled performed well. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 31.
Newark Academy over Bloomfield - Girls basketball recap
Kat Dakos dropped 26 points to carry Newark Academy to its fifth straight victory in a 52-42 victory over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Dakos was pivotal in helping Newark Academy (9-1) jump out to an early lead, scoring nine of her 26 points in the first quarter that led to a 24-18 lead by halftime. Newark Academy continued to battle hard in the second half, extending its lead by as many as 14 points in the third quarter.
Girls basketball: Wayne Hills tops Passaic Valley to stay unbeaten
Siena Shuster tallied 12 points and four rebounds to help pace Wayne Hills to a 44-22 win over Passaic Valley in Wayne. Shannon Tighe finished with nine rebounds, six assists and six steals while Jailyn James had six steals for Wayne Hills (8-0). Ariana Polifonte and Lilly Weltman had eight points apiece and Weltman also had three steals.
Boys basketball - Boardwalk Showcase recap: Manasquan, Gill St. Bernard’s, St. Rose among winners
Tyler Burnham erupted for a career-high 30 points to go with 15 rebounds as Red Bank Catholic defeated Red Bank Regional, 74-65, in the nightcap of the Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase at Brookdale College in Lincroft. Pasquale Sabino had seven of his 10 points as part of a game-opening 11-2...
Kingsway girls swimming tops Gloucester Tech, sets sights on Clearview (PHOTOS)
The Kingsway High girls’ swimming team remained undefeated following Tuesday’s 129-40 victory over Gloucester Tech at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology Aquatics Center in Deptford Township. The Dragons improved to 4-0 and set up the showdown with rival Clearview to determine the winner in the Tri-County Conference....
Gloucester Tech boys swimming still dictating to TCC, tops Kingsway (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County Institute of Technology boys’ swimming team continued its dominance in the Tri-County Conference. The Cheetahs pulled out a 115-55 victory over Kingsway Tuesday at the GCIT Aquatics Center in Deptford Township. The win improved Gloucester Tech to 4-0 on the season. Over the past seven seasons, the Cheetahs are 48-0-1 vs. TCC opponents with the tie being to Kingsway during the 2019-20 season.
Moorestown cruises past Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Behind 23 points from Analyse Intenzo, Moorestown cruised to a 57-25 victory over Seneca in Tabernacle. Moorestown (9-1), jumped out to a commanding 34-14 lead at halftime and continued to grow its lead in the second half, outscoring Seneca 23-11. Moorestown’s defense held Seneca to under 10 points in each individual quarter.
Phillipsburg wins Cougar Classic Duals, emphasizes having fun along the way
To think about questioning or changing Phillipsburg’s methods after 77 years, over 1,000 dual meet victories, 23 group state titles and 30-plus state champions would seem to be an effort in futility. And yet, in his second year at the helm of the Stateliners program, that’s exactly what coach...
Bayonne over Marion P. Thomas Charter- Boys Basketball recap
Josh Evans scored 15 points to lead Bayonne to a 66-19 win over Marion P. Thomas Charter in Bayonne. Rahmin Wright netted 14 points for Bayonne (5-4). Patrick Sagna scored 11 points, while Mike Cunningham pulled down 10 rebounds in the win. Marion P. Thomas Charter fell to 0-5 with...
Wrestlers of the Week for Week 4: Best performances to start 2023
2023 is officially well underway now and that means we’re getting a good sample size at the team and individual level of who the contenders are. There have been county champs crowned, dual meet tournament champs crowned and both team and individual upsets all over.
Boys Basketball: Herbst’s 28 leads Dumont past Demarest
Fred Herbst scored a game high 28 points to lead Dumont past Demarest 46-37, in Demarest. Herbst’s 28 came on seven two-pointers, four three-pointers, and two made free throws. His performance on Saturday was his second highest point total of the season thus far. The first half was played...
No. 15 Manasquan over Neptune - Boys basketball recap
Darius Adams scored 16 points to lead Manasquan, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 51-45 victory over Neptune in Manasquan. Ryan Frauenheim added 15 points for Manasquan (8-3), who locked up defensively down the stretch. Neptune took a 45-44 victory with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter...
Girls Bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 9-13
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 9-13. The top 30 scores for high game and high series will be listed. If a girl bowls on a co-ed team, they will not be listed here. Come back every day for updates.
