Bedford Co. Sheriffs ask for the community’s help in solving theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man that might be involved in a theft on Sandy Ford Road on Jan. 3. Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Bedford County Sheriff’s...
Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for child abduction
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After pleading guilty in August 2022, Nancy Fridley will serve 15 years in prison, according to a Giles County Commonwealth Attorney, Bobby Lilly. Fridley abducted two-year-old Noah Trout from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead on May 2, 2021. The next day Fridley was arrested by Giles County deputies at her home in Clifton Forge.
Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reports travel updates
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reported a travel update, saying all travel lanes are open. Officials say, due to multiple vehicle crashes, both 29 northbound lanes were closed just before the route 60 exit earlier this morning. The sheriff’s office is warning drivers in...
Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
Pulaski residents experiencing trash service issues; Town manager responds
Some people living in the Town of Pulaski are complaining about their new trash collection service. Pulaski residents experiencing trash service issues; …. Some people living in the Town of Pulaski are complaining about their new trash collection service. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On...
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Monte Durham of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ gives preview …...
Car overturns and ends up in Little River in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One man passed away after a car overturned and ended up in the Little River in Montgomery County. Deputies say a 911 call was received at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 about a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road. When deputies and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that was overturned in the Little River with one person inside.
Car crash in Montgomery County causing delays, cleared
UPDATE — VDOT says the earlier reported crash in Montgomery County is now cleared. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Montgomery County is causing delays this morning. According to reports, drivers on I-81 can expect delays due to a car crash at mile marker I-05.
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WFXR)– Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 north in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 144 near Hollins, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. VDOT says the left and right shoulders and right lanes are closed at this time....
Lynchburg declares itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg has declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary City. City Council passing the ordinance with a 5-2 vote in favor, with the only two no votes from MaryJane Dolan and Sterling Wilder. Newly-elected Mayor Stephanie Reed introduced the ordinance. She says she has worked for...
Monte Durham of 'Say Yes to the Dress' gives preview of Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show
Monte Durham talks to WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson about the latest bridal trends and the upcoming Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show at the Berglund Center. Monte Durham of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ gives preview …. Monte Durham talks to WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson...
Furry Friends: Eliza
Eliza is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Eliza is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Monte Durham of ‘Say Yes to...
Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to help with influx of animals
Due to a recent influx of animals, the Lynchburg Humane Society reached a record-breaking number of dogs in their facility. They say they now have over 350 animals total and not a single empty kennel. Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to …. Due to a recent influx of animals,...
Bald Eagle dies from contagious influenza in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke says it received the first known case of a bald eagle to test positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Officials say the eagle was found dead in Carvins Cove on Sunday, Dec. 8. They report the eagle was...
Furry Friends: Eliza’s enthusiastic smile is contagious!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every week WFXR News highlights adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, January 10th, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought sweet and smiley Eliza onto “Good Day Virginia.”. Eliza is two...
Rescued Envigo Beagles reunite in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — In the summer of 2022, Angels of Assisi rescued over 100 beagles from an Envigo lab facility where they were being used and sold for laboratory testing. Angels say all the dogs they rescued have since been adopted. On Saturday, dozens gathered for the first-ever “Angels of Assisi Beagle Bash”– bringing the rescued beagles together again.
Egg-spensive: eggs up 49% over last year
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — It’s hard to miss the high price of eggs at the grocery store. Mary Rapaport, consumer affairs and educational director at the Virginia Egg Council, says chicken farmers are facing the same rising supply and operations costs as everyone else, but they were also hit by the avian flu. She says the disease took out 40 million laying hens across the U.S.
N.C. State hands Virginia Tech their fourth loss in a row
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has been on a three game losing streak. Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg the Hokies played host to N.C. State. Although Virginia Tech came close the Wolfpack ended up on the winning side of the contest. N.C. State defeats Virginia Tech 73-69, they hand the Hokies their fourth loss in a row.
Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
