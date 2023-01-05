ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cat is safe and sound with his owner after spending a day and a half on top of a power pole in Lubbock. Priscilla Justice first noticed her cat, Ash, had escaped her home Saturday night. She set out his food, but didn’t hear his pitter-patter coming to the bowl.
Talk 1340

Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers

It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders

On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
FMX 94.5

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
KCBD

Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
everythinglubbock.com

South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/8/23)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It’s now 2023 and big switch for electricity customers in Lubbock is coming up later this year. Lubbock Power & Light is hanging its hat up as an energy provider. The Hub City will be the first city in Texas to voluntarily deregulate and join the utility common market. Residents will have their choice among various electricity providers. What does this mean for you and your wallet?
Talk 1340

Lubbock Joyland To Remain Closed After Investors Back Out

There have been a lot of ups and downs this past year with Joyland Amusement Park. We first found out that they were selling the amusement park back in September 2022. It was supposed to go up for auction but then someone here locally bought it and was supposed to reopen in this year.
Talk 1340

Cheap Trick Returns To Lubbock

Lubbock, TX – Cheap Trick is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for the instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The legendary band will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
KCBD

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
US105

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Talk 1340

