Nominate a Special Southern Tier Teacher To Win Harlem Globetrotters Tickets for Their Class!
For more than 90 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining the young and old with their humor and top-notch basketball skills and now, this iconic team is bringing their show to Binghamton. The Harlem Globetrotters will take the court at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton on...
Binghamton Pond Festival Is Back After Two Year Absence
I'm so excited that it's back and that I will be a part of it again this year. It's the 2023 Binghamton Pond Festival at the Chenango Valley Sate Park. This was created to provide a fun family event in our area but it has become more then that...much more.
How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton
It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
Eight Biggest Parking Nightmares In The Southern Tier
Parking. That word sets off a lot of different emotions in people. I drive a large van and parking can be a nightmare for me. Especially backing out of a tight parking lot where the spaces are tight and it's not easy to turn as I'm backing out. And then...
25 New Year’s Resolutions for Binghamton, New York
Binghamton, New York is a great place to live, but it certainly isn't perfect. So here's 25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton in 2023. I've been in Binghamton for about six months now, and for the most part it's been fantastic. But, there are definitely a few things I'd like to see change in the area.
It’s All Fun and Games At These Four NY & PA Twin Tier Getaways
During the winter months, some, including me, get that cabin fever feeling. I miss camping and being outdoors on a warm, sunny day. Unfortunately, opening day is not until May 1st, so I've got to try something else over the course of the winter to try to avoid that cabin fever feeling.
Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin to Be Printed in New Jersey
Binghamton's newspaper, which hasn't been printed locally for the last few years, soon will be produced at an out-of-state facility. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has been printed near Rochester since June 2018 when Gannett closed its 12-year-old "Central New York Production Facility" in Johnson City. Gannett now has decided to...
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Fuddy Duddy’s in Owego Awarded $1.8M to Create Expanded Operation
A Tioga County business is moving forward with plans to create what's described as "an immersive confectionary" experience. Fuddy Duddy's Confectionary in Owego has been preparing plans for a big expansion project. The store at 27 Lake Street opened in 2019. Owners Stephen and Kimberly Cruty last year acquired four...
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter
I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
Swim 365 Days a Year At This Upstate NY Paradise
With the holidays over, we have a lot of winter time to, well, despise or enjoy, depending on your perspective of this time of year. I prefer to despise it. Not a fan of winter or outdoor winter activities. But that doesn't mean those who think like me to hibernate...
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
Binghamton Police Officer on Desk Duty During Investigation
A police officer being investigated for his actions during a New Year's Day arrest in downtown Binghamton has been assigned to desk duty. A 24-year-old man filed a complaint on Monday with the city police department regarding the officer's actions. Video clips posted online appear to show an officer kneeling...
Free Vaccines for Dogs and Cats at Broome County Humane Society
AWWW! Look at the cute puppy. If you haven't heard the exciting news (at least for the Taylor family), Traci has been a proud pet owner since November. They have a Goldendoodle puppy named Harper and they absolutely love the newest addition to their crew. Harper is probably too young...
Investigators: Owego Man Used Table Leg to Kill His Mother
A Tioga County man has been charged with murder after his mother's body was discovered in her Town of Owego home. Authorities say 33-year-old James Kvassay was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his mother's residence at 2230 Day Hollow Road. Sheriff's deputies and state troopers were sent to the...
“Light Show” at Former Dos Rios Restaurant Attracts Attention
Some people passing by a closed business in the heart of downtown Binghamton were intrigued when they spotted colorful lights and a disco ball inside the place. The light display inside what had been Dos Rios Cantina at 60 Court Street has prompted questions about what might be going on at the former restaurant site.
Broome County Sheriff’s Looking for Endicott Man Wanted on Robbery
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from Broome County residents in their search for an Endicott man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. According to Broome County Sheriff's Office, Phelan J. Nguyen was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of the...
