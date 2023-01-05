Read full article on original website
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
Kai The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker Was Arrested Months After His Viral Interview
Caleb McGillvary, later dubbed “Kai the Hitchhiker,” was 24 years old when a February 2013 TV interview made him a viral Internet sensation. As revisited in Netflix’s true-crime documentary, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, McGillvary identified himself only as Kai, a “home-free” traveler from West Virginia, telling a local Fresno, California-area KPMH Fox 26 reporter a wild, rambling tale of how he used a hatchet to fend off a driver who was allegedly trying to kill pedestrians. The video went viral, spawning several autotune remixes and memes, and McGillvary even landed interviews with Vice and on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live during which the late-night host even described him as “an unlikely hero.”
