Campaign raises $56k to preserve the Brookside Museum

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, the Saratoga County History Center announced that its “Finish the Job!” campaign to preserve the Brookside Museum has raised $56,553. The funds will be used to replace 70-year-old storm windows, renovate the museum’s storage areas and store, refinish floors, and enhance its energy efficiency.

“We are continually amazed by the generosity of our supporters,” said Field Horne, history center president. “We went hat-in-hand to our friends and neighbors, asking them to help us save this awe-inspiring piece of local history, and they rallied and responded well beyond our expectations.”

“Support for our ‘Finish the Job!’ campaign is the second capital campaign for the Saratoga County History Center,” said Sean Kelleher, vice president of the history center. “The first campaign funded the restoration of the iconic porch; now we are doing energy efficiency and building restorations that will allow visitors to safely access the museum, grounds, and library for generations to come. It would not have been possible without support from the community.”

