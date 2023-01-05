Massachusetts among top 5 states with longest life expectancy

Mass. — Massachusetts has been ranked as the 4th state with longest life expectancy in the U.S., according to new research done by NiceRx.

The research looked at the cost of the following categories in 2020: personal health care, hospital care, physician & clinical services, prescription drugs and other non-durable medical products , nursing home care, and personal care.

Massachusetts is tied with California and New Hampshire.

The research also revealed that the average emergency room wait time in Massachusetts is 189 minutes, which is the 3rd longest in the US.

In 2020, Massachusetts spent $33.36 billion on healthcare expenditure, which is the 9th highest total in the US.

Hawaii is ranked as the state with the longest life expectancy.

The research also found that the average life expectancy in the US is 79.11 years. Out of all the states, Mississippi has the shortest life expectancy averaging 71.9 years.

The average female life expectancy in the US is 81.65 years, which is almost 5 years longer than the male life expectancy at 76.61 years.

Maryland has the longest emergency room wait time of any US state with an average wait time of 228 minutes, while North Dakota has the shortest emergency room wait time, averaging 104 minutes.

In 2020, the US spent over $586.91 billion on personal healthcare, with California the state with the highest total spend at over $87.06 billion.

The full research and survey can be found here.

