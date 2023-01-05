ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

College notes: East Lansing grads Brandon Johns Jr., Aaliyah Nye thriving in new destinations

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Brandon Johns Jr. and Aaliyah Nye both decided to embark on fresh starts to their college basketball careers in the offseason.

And things are currently working out well in new destinations for the East Lansing graduates.

Johns is thriving at Virginia Commonwealth University after departing Michigan as a graduate transfer, while Nye is making her mark at Alabama.

Johns entered this week as the second-leading scorer for VCU (10-4). He had started each of the 13 games he has appeared in and is averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Johns is shooting 47.4% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

Johns has nine games in double figures scoring and had a season-high 20 points against Jacksonville last month.

Nye, who was an honorable mention all-Big Ten performer at Illinois before leaving to join the Crimson Tide, has started 11 of the 14 games she has appeared in while helping Alabama to a 12-3 mark. She is the team's third-leading scorer at 8.4 points per game and has knocked down 34 3-pointers. The junior guard is shooting 46.6% from behind the 3-point arc.

Nye has five games in double figures scoring and had a season-high 21 points against Southwestern Louisiana.

OAKLAND: Junior guard Blake Lampman (Haslett) has been a key contributor for the Grizzlies. He has started eight of 12 games, ranks fourth in scoring for Oakland at 11.4 points per game and has knocked down 31 3-pointers. Lampman has nine games in double figures scoring and had a season-high 20 points against Milwaukee on Dec. 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSzWp_0k4SJ0Ca00

GRAND VALLEY: Pewamo-Westphalia graduates Emily Spitzley and Ellie Droste have been the top two scorers while helping the Lakers to a 13-1 mark. Spitzley has averaged 14.4 points and has shot 46.6% from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range. She knocked down a team-high 25 3-pointers. Droste is averaging 11.4 points and shooting 45.3% from the field and 45.1% from behind the 3-point arc.

Courtney Sharland (Grand Ledge) has also started all 14 games for the Lakers and is averaging 5.0 rebounds.

DAVENPORT: Freshman Ellie Toney (Corunna) has started all 13 games for the Panthers and been their second-leading scorer. Toney is averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds and has knocked down a team-best 19 3-pointers.

NORTHWOOD: Junior guard Makenzie Todd (Grand Ledge) has been the leading scorer for the Timberwolves with an average of 14.8 points per game. Todd has started all 13 games, has knocked down a team-high 26 3s and is shooting 42% from the field.

Freshman Will Young (Okemos) has been the third-leading scorer for Northwood’s men’s team. He has started seven of 15 games and averaged 7.9 points while knocking down a team-high 12 3-pointers. Noah Pruitt (Okemos) has started 14 games for the Timberwolves and has a team-high 26 assists.

HILLSDALE: Senior Sydney Mills (DeWitt) is averaging a double-double while playing a part in a 9-6 mark for the Chargers. In 14 appearances, she has averaged 10.8 points and 10.6 rebounds. Senior Arianna Sysum (Eaton Rapids) has started 14 of 15 games for Hillsdale and is averaging 6.5 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EnAKA_0k4SJ0Ca00

HOPE COLLEGE: Ella McKinney (Haslett) has been the leading scorer for the Flying Dutch through 13 games. She is averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds and has made a team-high 22 3-pointers while helping Hope to a 12-1 mark.

Evan Thomas (Okemos) and Marcus Wourman (East Lansing) are each averaging in double figures scoring while helping the Hope men to a 6-5 record. Thomas, a returning All-American, averaged 15.0 points and 9.3 rebounds before being sidelined by an injury. He returned to Hope's lineup this week. Wourman has started five of nine games and is averaging 10.4 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkwVs_0k4SJ0Ca00

OLIVET COLLEGE: Senior Tevin Ali (Waverly) has started all 12 games and is averaging 12.5 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds for the Comets. Ali is shooting 50.8% from the field. He was named to D3hoops.com team of the week Wednesday after averaging 12.6 points and 11.4 rebounds in games from Dec. 12 through Jan. 1. That stretch included a game where Ali has 32 points and 23 rebounds in an overtime win over Wittenberg (Ohio).

AQUINAS: Isabel Reemsnyder (Mason) has been the top scorer for the Saints at 9.7 points per game. She leads Aquinas with 20 made 3-pointers. Emily Cline (Eaton Rapids) has started 10 of 15 games and ranks second in field goal shooting with her 44.9% clip.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

