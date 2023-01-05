Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Triplet Sisters Share the Affections of a Single Man
A set of identical Kenyan triplet sisters have come forward to say they are all in love. There is nothing unusual about that. That is until it was revealed they are sharing the same man. Cate, Eve, and Mary, three sisters from Kenya known as the "Comrades Triplets," are all dating the same man, and when it was reported at first, the story quickly spread throughout their home nation.
A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France
Amélie, 23, drives a route between France and Spain twice a week. Her truck is an important part of her identity — which photographer Yohanne Lamoulère captured in this portrait.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Hypebae
Rosalía Teases New Song "Lie Like You Love Me"
Rosalía stays putting out hit after hit and it’s looking like she’ll be continuing her streak into 2023 as the Grammy-award winning songstress teased a new song on TikTok. “Lie Like You Love Me” is the title of her upcoming hit as the 30-year-old Spanish singer lip-synched...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Embraces The Rage On New Song “Black”
Youngboy is still on his grind, and he quickly reminded us of that as we entered the new year. NBA YoungBoy just dropped his latest album, I Rest My Case, on which the opening track “Black” is a standout. Moreover, accompanied by an energetic music video, it’s Youngboy’s foray into rage music à la Playboi Carti or Yeat.
Bustle
Netflix’s Gunther’s Millions Trailer Has 3 Twists About The World’s Richest Dog
The world’s richest dog is worth more than $400 million — but his path to wealth wasn’t as wholesome as you’d expect from a German shepherd. On Jan. 10, Netflix released the first trailer for Gunther’s Millions. The docuseries tells the surprisingly twisted story about how Gunther VI amassed his fortune, which includes properties in Italy, a yacht, and Madonna’s former Miami mansion. The trailer includes huge twists about the truth behind this rich dog, because nothing pure is ever what it seems. Obviously, humans are to blame.
Bustle
Single's Inferno?
Single’s Inferno is prone to surprising connections and dramatic twists, but Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae ending up together is not one of them. In fact, most viewers likely predicted the pairing from their earliest days on the beach. They forged a fast connection and went to Paradise together, where their conversation flowed well. And while they have very different career paths (Seo-eun’s an artist, and Yoong-jae a baker), they both shared in their introduction videos that they enjoy being active outdoors.
Bustle
The Ultimatum: France?
During their time on The Ultimatum: France, Lina and Sophianne had one of the show’s rockier journeys. The couple started the Netflix series with a simple (but significant) difference of opinion: after two years together, Sophianne wanted to move to the United States with Lina. His goal? Work on his career as a singer-songwriter, and forge local industry connections.
Bustle
Jessie J Was “Happy And Terrified” To Share She’s Pregnant After A Miscarriage
Just over a year after announcing her miscarriage in November 2021, Jessie J has a much happier update to share. The English singer posted a touching reel on Instagram on Jan. 6 that revealed she is pregnant again. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…” she wrote to begin her caption.
Prince Harry Details Steamy Hotel Hookup With Meghan Markle At Soho House In London
Prince Harry left little to the imagination when detailing a steamy encounter with Meghan Markle in 2016! In yet another excerpt from his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reportedly wrote that he and the former Suits actress, now 41, shared a passionate secret tryst at Soho House in London. According to The US Sun, the excerpt includes how Harry snuck into the hotel, met up with a friend of Meghan’s named Vanessa, and used a freight lift to get to her.
Bustle
What Does The Order Of My Instagram Followers Mean?
Have you ever been so bored that you stalk your own Instagram profile imagining you’re viewing it through the eyes of someone else? Be honest. Perhaps it’s gotten to the point where you click on your followers list and scroll through it too. If you’ve ever gone through your followers list — whether during a self-stalk session or otherwise — you may have noticed that your followers are not always organized chronologically or alphabetically. So what, exactly, is the method to the followers/following list madness?
Bustle
Twitter Loves 2023’s Coachella Headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, & Frank Ocean
It’s time to go back to the desert. On Jan. 10, Coachella revealed the music festival’s 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean. Fans of theirs can’t wait for the show on the third and fourth weekends of April. The inclusion of Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny, one of the most-streamed artists of all-time, popular K-Pop group BLACKPINK, and other global acts like India’s Diljit Dosanjh, Nigeria’s Burna Boy, and Iceland’s Bjork indicates a greater international appeal and focus for the long-running music festival.
hypebeast.com
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
Bustle
Everything To Know About A Potential Single's Inferno Season 3
Once contestants enter Single’s Inferno, the group of “hot and young” daters can only escape “Hell Island” by coupling up with someone each night. Those who make it to the Paradise City Hotel are given the opportunity to get to know each other better while experiencing luxurious accommodations, while those left behind must fend for themselves on their otherwise uninhabited island off the west coast of South Korea. Following a successful first season, Netflix renewed the Korean reality show for another outing, which premiered in December 2021. Now that the finale has aired, fans are already hoping for a Single’s Inferno Season 3.
Bustle
Emily In Paris’ Ashley Park Just Shared Mindy’s Blooper Reel
Lily Collins recently shared a revealing BTS video of Emily In Paris Season 3, and now we have a hilarious blooper reel to enjoy, also. Ashley Park, who portrays Mindy Chen, shared a short compilation of her funniest moments on set to Instagram. From giggling, falling over, and walking into doors, there’s a little bit of everything in the mix. At one moment, Park nearly makes Collins choke on her coffee when telling her to “keep it real dirty” as they chat on a park bench.
Bustle
Ariana Grande & Kesha Were Left Gagged By Anetra’s Talent Show Skill On Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off its landmark 15th season with celebrity guest judge Ariana Grande — or as she called herself, “mother.” This season’s crop of drag queens were utterly gagged by her arrival, but the “7 Rings” singer was most stunned by Anetra, the premiere’s talent show winner, who incorporated her tae kwon do training into her routine by chopping wood. Grande’s jaw dropped IRL, while stars like Kesha and Drag Race alumni delivered praise on social media.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for third week
SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for third week.
Prince Harry ITV Interview Has Aired in 77 Territories, More Sales Expected
ITV Studios has announced a predictable raft of sales on its interview with Prince Harry. The 90-minute special, entitled “Harry: The Interview,” sees the Duke of Sussex discussing some of the revelations in his new memoir, “Spare,” with journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby. The interview covers Harry’s past drug use, the fractured relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother Prince William, and his problems with the British tabloid press. “Harry: The Interview” has now aired in 77 territories across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, as well as Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and Brazil....
Bustle
Twitter Is Already Calling For A M3GAN Sequel
Warning: spoilers ahead. There’s a new murderous doll on the loose — and this time she sings, she dances, and she’s AI-programmed. Directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper, the horror comedy film M3GAN follows the doll’s relationship with young Cady (Violet McGraw). After Cady loses her parents to an accident, she moves in with her roboticist aunt Gemma (Allison Williams). Luckily (sort of), Gemma is working on the titular doll to be a child’s companion so she doesn’t have to. But after M3GAN is paired with Cady, M3GAN begins to take over parenting duties and is determined to protect Cady — at all costs.
