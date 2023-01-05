(Rochester, MN) — A Rochester man is accused of pointing a replica gun at police officers during a domestic assault call Sunday afternoon. Police were called to an apartment near Mayo High School after neighbors reported hearing a man tell a woman, “I’m going to kill you.” Authorities got a key to the apartment and say the 61-year-old suspect pointed a gun at them but did not fire. The man then discarded his gun and was taken into custody. The gun he pointed was an airsoft made to look like a semi-automatic handgun. Officers say the woman was found locked in a bedroom.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO