Rochester, MN

KIMT

Dead male found in Rochester park, gun located near the body

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Rochester. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

20-year-old man found dead at Manor Park, gun located near body

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person found at Manor Park in northwest Rochester. A person called dispatch at approximately 7:58 Tuesday morning and reported seeing a male lying against the building near the ice rink and thought a welfare check was needed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

City of Rochester promotes achievements in 2022 year in review video

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2022 was a busy year for Rochester city government. The city showed off their achievements with a year in review video in Monday night's city council meeting. The city listed scores of accomplishments in the 11-minute long video. Rochester earned praise from several publications. They gave the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

The United Way in Olmsted County and Dodge County are merging

ROCHESTER & KASSON, Minn. – The United Way of Olmsted County and the United Way of Dodge County have merged. The move comes following more than six months of discussions after the United Way of Dodge County proposed the idea. “We are excited about this decision to merge the...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
ktoe.com

Rochester Man Arrested for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

(Rochester, MN) — A Rochester man is accused of pointing a replica gun at police officers during a domestic assault call Sunday afternoon. Police were called to an apartment near Mayo High School after neighbors reported hearing a man tell a woman, “I’m going to kill you.” Authorities got a key to the apartment and say the 61-year-old suspect pointed a gun at them but did not fire. The man then discarded his gun and was taken into custody. The gun he pointed was an airsoft made to look like a semi-automatic handgun. Officers say the woman was found locked in a bedroom.
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
SAINT CHARLES, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester City Council Approves Golf Funding Increase

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester City Council approved a motion Monday to increase the funding streaming into the city’s golf program. Council members signed onto a set of recommendations passed by the Rochester Park Board last year that calls for providing the golf courses with an additional $500,000 each year. $100,000 would be directed at the cost of annual operations for all four courses, with $400,000 allocated for capital improvement projects at the four golf courses.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Keep Cozy in this Rochester Home with an Indoor Hot Tub and Sauna

During cold winter nights in Minnesota, the best thing ever is taking a hot bath. It's so nice to warm up a little, even if it's just for a second. But you know what's even better? A hot tub. And what's better than that? An INDOOR hot tub! Especially this time of year. And there's a Rochester, MN home for sale that has not only an indoor hot tub but a couple of other awesome amenities.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

