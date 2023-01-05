ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild

The Minnesota Wild are in New York on Tuesday night, meaning enforcer Ryan Reaves will be back at his old stomping grounds following his early-season trade. Ahead of his return to Madison Square Garden, Reaves was asked if he expected any of his former teammates to challenge him to a fight. In response, Reaves’ savagely […] The post Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oilers receive huge Evander Kane update after bloody wrist injury

The Edmonton Oilers have relied on strictly four players to produce in 2022-23: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman. But, it appears they’re not far away from getting back another key contributor. Evander Kane, who suffered a gruesome wrist injury in early November, is nearing a return in the next 9-11 days. Via Darren Dreger:
Maple Leafs’ blue-line takes another hit with T.J. Brodie injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs might be in third place in the Eastern Conference, but it hasn’t been easy. This team is dealing with injury after injury and the latest setback is by no means ideal. Defenceman TJ Brodie, who already missed 12 games with an oblique issue, is back on the IR with an undisclosed injury after sitting out Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers, per AP.
