PBS NewsHour

Biden signs bill aiming to ease costs for prison calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for incarcerated people to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates interstate and international communications through cable, radio, television, satellite and wire, can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House of Representatives holds moment of silence on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The House of Representatives held a moment of silence Friday on the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch the full event in the player above. The moment of silence at the Capitol, to contemplate the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on it, drew mostly Democrats. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York stood at a lectern flanked by former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and House Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben. After a brief moment of silence, Jeffries closed out the short event, saying “May God continue to bless America.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: How did the Jan. 6 attack affect the rest of the world?

Two years ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Echoing the lies of former President Donald Trump of a stolen 2020 presidential election, rioters ransacked the Capitol hoping to stop the counting of electoral votes by the House and the Senate. While the insurrectionists failed to overturn President Joe Biden’s election...
PBS NewsHour

Brazilian authorities vow to protect democracy, punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later

In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the 2020 election certification, election deniers have run for office at all levels in the U.S., poll workers have been threatened, and Trump has once again announced his candidacy for president while still espousing baseless claims of fraud in the last presidential election. But the tenets of American democracy held firm in the 2022 midterm elections despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and elected officials continuing to spread lies about the results of the 2020 election.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

