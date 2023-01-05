Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Justice Department reviewing potentially classified documents at Penn Biden Center
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were...
WATCH: House Republicans tout new rules package, promise more changes to come
House Republicans leaders touted the passage of their new rules package and the promise of more changes to come for Congress and the American people. Watch the briefing in the player above. “The first thing we did is deliver on the promises that we made during the campaign,” House Majority...
Biden signs bill aiming to ease costs for prison calls
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for incarcerated people to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates interstate and international communications through cable, radio, television, satellite and wire, can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
WATCH LIVE: Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medals on Jan. 6 anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday will present the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election. The event is scheduled to...
Biden meets border officials in El Paso on first stop of visit to U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
WATCH LIVE: House meets for 4th day after McCarthy fails again to win enough votes for speaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
WATCH: House of Representatives holds moment of silence on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack
The House of Representatives held a moment of silence Friday on the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch the full event in the player above. The moment of silence at the Capitol, to contemplate the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on it, drew mostly Democrats. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York stood at a lectern flanked by former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and House Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben. After a brief moment of silence, Jeffries closed out the short event, saying “May God continue to bless America.”
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
WATCH: How did the Jan. 6 attack affect the rest of the world?
Two years ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Echoing the lies of former President Donald Trump of a stolen 2020 presidential election, rioters ransacked the Capitol hoping to stop the counting of electoral votes by the House and the Senate. While the insurrectionists failed to overturn President Joe Biden’s election...
Brazilian authorities vow to protect democracy, punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military...
Amid unrelenting drought, Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
WATCH: The effect of Jan. 6 on America’s democracy, 2 years later
In the two years since a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the 2020 election certification, election deniers have run for office at all levels in the U.S., poll workers have been threatened, and Trump has once again announced his candidacy for president while still espousing baseless claims of fraud in the last presidential election. But the tenets of American democracy held firm in the 2022 midterm elections despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and elected officials continuing to spread lies about the results of the 2020 election.
Chaotic scene unfolds as McCarthy fails on 14th ballot for speaker
WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to win the House speakership on a 14th ballot late Friday, falling one vote short as tensions boiled over in a chaotic scene on the House floor. McCarthy was on the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the chamber convened...
WATCH: Pentagon speaks on announced $3.75 billion in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $3.75 billion in military weapons and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO’s eastern flank, the White House announced Friday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on. Watch the briefing in the player above. The latest tranche of...
Kevin McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but still short as House adjourns till evening
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him in dramatic votes for House speaker on Friday, making extraordinary gains on the fourth day and the 12th and 13th ballots of a historic standoff that was testing American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.
McCarthy elected House speaker after chaotic votes in late night session
WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House...
