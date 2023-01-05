ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Heading out to your favorite restaurant? What to know: Calabash Seafood Buffet scores “B”

By Gail Traver
The Sun News
The Sun News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cqwml_0k4SIDcz00

Heading out to your favorite restaurant or cafe?

Take a minute to see how they scored in the latest routine and follow-up restaurant inspections.

Three restaurant’s in the Myrtle Beach area did not receive a high enough score to earn an “A” in routine restaurant inspections which were recently performed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control . Here are the results from the reports:

  1. Dumpling & Seafood Restaurant in Myrtle Beach received 80 percent “B” in a routine inspection on Dec. 20. A follow-up inspection was performed on Dec. 30 in which they scored an 81 percent “B”. They will receive another follow-up inspection within the next 10 days.
  2. Hooks Calabash Seafood Buffet in Myrtle Beach received 82 percent “B” in a routine inspection on Dec. 29 a follow-up inspection will be performed within the next 10 days.

  3. Panthers in Georgetown received 79 percent “B” score in a routine inspection on Dec. 29 a follow-up inspection will be performed within the next 10 days.

These facilities will receive a follow-up inspection within 10 days, according to the SC food grade report .

These two restaurants received follow-up inspections.

  • The Tavern in Surfside who previously scored a “B” grade had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored a 96 percent which is an “A” grade.
  • Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar who previously scored a “C” grade had a follow-up inspection on Dec. 30 and scored 100 percent which is an “A” grade.

See how your favorite restaurants scored in recent restaurant inspections.

Here is the list for the week of Dec. 26 - Dec. 30, 2022.

  • 2go Cafe, 2691 Oak. St., Conway, R, 97
  • 90 Express, 676 S.C. 90, Conway, R, 95
  • Amc Colonial Mall 12, 10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 95
  • Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 4620 Dickpond Rd., Unit J, Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Barnacle Bills, 3552 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, R, 93
  • Blueberry’s Grill Barefoot, 4856 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Boardwalk Billys, 1407 13th Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 90
  • Cap’n Cork, 4410 U.S. 17 Bypass Ste. B-1, Murrells Inlet, R, 100
  • Carlsyles, 2703 4th Ave., Conway, R, 97
  • Cheesesteak U, 1315 U.S. 501 Bus., Conway, R, 92
  • Coast Pizza, 9660 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 98
  • Conway Mart, 1300 U.S. 501 Bus., Conway, R, 92
  • Corrado’s Pizza, 10177 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 98
  • Cracker Barrel #313, 1303 Tadlock Dr., Murrells Inlet, R, 97
  • Croissants At The Grande Dunes, 8014 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 98
  • Dumpling & Seafood Restaurant, 9650 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, F, 81
  • Dunkin #363107, 1937 Mr Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, R, 92
  • Eggs Up Grill, 2676 Church St., Unit E, Conway, R, 99
  • Eugenia’s Signature Steakhouse, 1650 Church St., Conway, R, 90
  • Fas Gas Llc, 5100 Cates Bay Hwy., Conway, F, 98
  • Fudgery At Tanger Outlets, 10785 Kings Rd., Myrtle Beach, F, 98
  • Habibi’s Cafe & Pizzeria, 3312 Waccamaw Blvd., Myrtle Beach, F, 97
  • Hook & Barrel Inc, 8014 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 100
  • Hooks, 1902 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, R, 82
  • Ic Pasta, 1118 3rd Ave., Conway, R, 98
  • Indulge Italian Eatery, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., #4, Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • K1 Speed Of Myrtle Beach, 720 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, R, 98
  • Kroger #020 Deli, 781 Main St., North Myrtle Beach, R, 94
  • Lee’s Inlet Kitchen, 4460 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, R, 93
  • Mcdonald’s #07648, 4500 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, R, 97
  • Midtown Bistro, 2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 95
  • Outback Steakhouse #4115, 3270 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, R, 95
  • Panthers, 13812 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, R, 79
  • Pearls, 3106 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 96
  • Pirates Table Calabash Seafood, 2000 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach, R, 89
  • Player 1 Up, 3264 U.S. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, R, 96
  • Publix #1806 Deli, 955 Wood Duck Dr., Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Rollover Bakery, 811 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, R, 98
  • Sonic Drive-In #6289, 701 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, R, 94
  • Sushi With Gusto, 11421-A Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, R, 100
  • Taqueria Antojitos Guanajuato, 1705 Park View Rd., Conway, F, 100
  • Tavern In Surfside, 8739 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Surfside Beach, F, 96
  • Tavern In The Forest, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., #4, Myrtle Beach, F, 100
  • Three Guys Subs And Pies, 2903 4th Ave., Conway, R, 99

    • Inspection Key

    A | 100 - 88 - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

    B | 87 - 78 - The retail food establishment earned 78-87 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

    C | 77 & Below - The retail establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

    R | Indicates a Routine Inspection - Unannounced and conducted on a frequency determined by the facility’s Risk Category on a frequency of one to four times a year.

    F | Indicates a Follow-Up Inspection - Conducted within ten days of a Routine Inspection that requires follow-up verification.

    Comments / 0

     

    The Sun News

    The Sun News

    Myrtle Beach, SC
