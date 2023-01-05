Faithful Mourn Benedict XVI at Funeral Presided Over by Pope

"Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart, and the CEO of sports retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin, are set to pay it forward and provide a low and moderate income students with some much needed cash to attend private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area.The trio has committed to giving $7 million to educational causes, with most of the funds being in the form of scholarships for cash-strapped students.Pennsylvania's largest scholarship organization, the Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, has been tasked with doling out the funds. Meek Mill took to Instagram to express his happiness with the news going public. "Thank you my brothers. To be able to be [a part] of this movement with y'all," he wrote in a caption.Last year, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin made a similar $15 million donation to support students at private and parochial schools, but it was met with criticism after some said the donation would further create an educational divide between private and public schools.Just last month, Meek Mill and Rubin treated dozens of kids whose families had been negatively impacted by the criminal justice system to VIP experiences with the Philadelphia Eagles and Sixers."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO