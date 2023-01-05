ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated daily: Shop the best Walmart deals on Samsung, Apple, Costway and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Save on everything from smartwatches to TVs today at Walmart. Samsung/Best Buy/Reviewed

Want to start 2023 with some epic savings? Whether you're looking to spend your holiday gift cards or stock up on essentials for the new year, Walmart has you covered with discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best deals right now.

Kate Spade Surprise deals: Save up to 75% on purses, wallets, totes and more

Allbirds sale: Step into 2023 with up to 40% off Allbirds shoes for men and women

Meal kits for 2023: Home Chef is our favorite meal kit delivery service and your first three boxes are 60% off today

Top 10 Walmart deals to shop today

  1. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler for $29.88 (Save $5.10)
  2. Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus Toaster Oven for $68 (Save $101)
  3. Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Twin Mattress for $79 (Save $20)
  4. Avapow Car Jump Starter for $89.99 (Save $90)
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) for $199 (Save $150.99)
  6. Coach City Tote Bag in Signature Canvas for $194 (Save $204)
  7. Apple Watch SE (1st Generation, 40mm) for $199 (Save $80)
  8. Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 (Save $502)
  9. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $339.99 (Save $152.01)
  10. Samsung 77-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV for $677.99 (Save $120)

Walmart TV deals

Shop tons of stellar TV deals at Walmart, including the LG C2 Series, one of the best OLED TVs we've tested. Reviewed.com

Walmart laptop and tablet deals

This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is one of many powerful computers on sale at Walmart today. Lenovo/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart tech deals

Save on essential tech for 2023 like the Apple Watch SE at Walmart today. Reviewed.com

Walmart toy deals

This Lego building set is one of many great toys on sale at Walmart right now. Lego/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart clothing deals

Score some new bike shorts from Walmart that'll help you keep up with your New Year's Resolution. Love & Sports/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart kitchen deals

Score amazing kitchen deals at Walmart right now. Hamilton Beach/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart gaming deals

Fight crime in the world of "Gotham Knights," now on sale at Walmart. WB Games/Amazon/Reviewed

Walmart beauty deals

This Burberry perfume is one of many beauty essentials on sale at Walmart right now. Burberry/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart vacuum deals

The Bissell Crosswave Pet vacuum is one of many great vacuum cleaners Walmart has on sale right now. Bissell/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart home deals

Keep your home air flow fresh with this Dyson purifier on sale at Walmart today. Dyson/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart mattress deals

We think everyone will love the Leesa Hybrid, and that it's worth every penny. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Walmart furniture deals

Save big on furniture deals at Walmart like this space-saving ottoman. Better Homes & Garden/Walmart/Reviewed

Walmart fitness deals

Get the Echelon Smart Connect Bike for more than half off at Walmart right now Echelon/QVC

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this 2023, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan , offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

