Michigan State

ALERT: There is a 911 Outage Across Michigan

Multiple emergency response agencies across Michigan are reporting issues with 911. They say the outage is statewide. At this time we don't know what is causing the outage. Residents are encouraged to use agency's non-emergency numbers until the issue is resolved. In Grand Rapids, that number is 616-456-3444. The Grand...
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan

Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?

You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
It’s Time To Apply For Your 2023 Michigan Turkey Hunting Permit

Michigan turkey hunting is fantastic and if you want to be a part of the fun you only have a month to apply for your turkey hunting permit for 2023. Turkeys were not always this abundant in the state of Michigan. It has actually taken several years of stocking birds from other states into Michigan and now birds are thriving in both the Lower and Upper Peninsula.
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January

The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
