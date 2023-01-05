Read full article on original website
Experts Say Michigan Is One Of The Hardest States In America To Raise A Family
Michigan families are built a little differently. Maybe it's the harsh winters, the outdoor lifestyles, or just stereotypes we face from others around the country, but they make us a little tougher than families you find on the coasts or down south. And even experts agree that we are working...
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
ALERT: There is a 911 Outage Across Michigan
Multiple emergency response agencies across Michigan are reporting issues with 911. They say the outage is statewide. At this time we don't know what is causing the outage. Residents are encouraged to use agency's non-emergency numbers until the issue is resolved. In Grand Rapids, that number is 616-456-3444. The Grand...
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
The State of Michigan May Have Unclaimed Money For You
We have all had it happen -- You put on a coat or some pants you haven't worn in a while -- and you find money in a pocket! What a nice surprise that always is. Now, the State of Michigan may have a surprise for you with some money you are owed that you didn't know about.
The Untold Ojibwe Story of The Alleged Michigan-Based Paul Bunyan
Sometimes you hear about a myth that's super basic and think, "Okay, why is this character so huge?" In this sense, it's both literal and figurative. Paul Bunyan is one of those mythical characters that's embedded into our brains at a young age and I've always wondered why being a massive French-Canadian lumberjack was such a huge deal.
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
It’s Time To Apply For Your 2023 Michigan Turkey Hunting Permit
Michigan turkey hunting is fantastic and if you want to be a part of the fun you only have a month to apply for your turkey hunting permit for 2023. Turkeys were not always this abundant in the state of Michigan. It has actually taken several years of stocking birds from other states into Michigan and now birds are thriving in both the Lower and Upper Peninsula.
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Neanderthals Saw It During The Ice Age, You Can See It in Michigan This Week
Neanderthals saw this last during the Ice Age but folks here in Michigan will get a chance to see this later this week. You have to go back about 40,000 years to a time when Neatherthals walked the Earth. Neanderthals who are now extinct were once a subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia.
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over
Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January
The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
The Craziest Pizza You Can Order In Michigan According To Experts
Sometimes it seems like talking about pizza toppings can be as controversial as talking about President Trump and President Biden. One of the bigger debates when it comes to what goes on a pizza is pineapple. Which I'll scream from the rooftops is freaking delicious and is a great topping.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 6-8, 2023
We get to ease into our first weekend of 2023. There are only a few events on the schedule this weekend. The biggest one is the World of Winter Festival that kicks off this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids and runs through March 5th... Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023...
