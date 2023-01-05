ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Comments / 17

Guest
5d ago

My tax dollars are being wasted on public school war zones! Kids cant read, do math, and discipline is non-existent as Obama paid extra money to districts with few discipline referrals! My choice to which school my taxes support. I’d rather support a private religious school than the secular religion and indoctrination that’s taking place in the war zones!

Reply(1)
11
jack davis
5d ago

my tax dollars should not pay indoctrinating kids period. ethics, moral integrity. but when teachers don't have it how can they teach it.

Reply(3)
5
Mike Duffy
5d ago

Got news for these little communists. School choice is the right of every Texas Parent, and thats the state Law!

Reply
8
Related
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wchstv.com

W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Legislature in focus among child advocates tracking bills

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Legislature will reconvene beginning next Tuesday among hundreds of bills for improving the funding and care for children in the state’s foster care system. The Texas court appointed special advocates, also known as CASA, tracks bills they hope will help with their mission of helping children and families in […]
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.” In turn, Patrick, a Republican, said […]
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
TEXAS STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Human Services now accepting online applications for LIHEAP

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services will begin accepting online applications on Jan. 10 for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that helps income-eligible families with their winter heating utility bills. LIHEAP is offered two times a year, once in the winter for heating and the other in the summer for cooling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
LoneStar 92

Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants

When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
COLORADO STATE
theadvocate.com

First Guaranty Bank reaches deal to acquire Texas bank

First Guaranty Bank said it has an agreement to acquire Lone Star Bank of Texas in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the deal, which have been approved by the board of directors for both banks, Lone Star shareholders will receive First Guaranty stock. Lone Star, which was founded...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy