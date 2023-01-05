ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Guest
5d ago

I wouldn’t send a child of mind to any school as long as they r teaching this race theory it is reading writing and arithmatic

Mic
5d ago

Morabito is absolutely correct! Less than half the money that the tax payer pays for schools doesn’t even get to the class room. The money goes straight to the ISD administrators and politicians. Look up how much ISD administrators get paid. Outrageous amount. All crooks!

Brenda Chastain
5d ago

scary...I would think that decisions concerning a parents child's education would be none of anyone's business but the parents. That includes Home Schooling too.

