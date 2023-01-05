Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin college wrestling team’s bus catches fire
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school’s wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says team members were transported to the sheriff’s office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
CBS 58
MPD investigates shooting near 3rd and Mineral; woman dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report this incident is now being investigated as a possible suicide. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 3rd and Mineral on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 11:50 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
Man charged with committing home invasion in Zion, punching baby in the head
Prosecutors say a man forced his way into a residence during an altercation with neighbors in Zion and accidentally punched a baby while trying to hit another person. Kenneth Daniels, 33, of Zion, was charged with home invasion and aggravated battery to a child. Denesha Washington, 34, of Zion, was...
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
Fond du Lac police chase: 100+ mph, spike strips used
A 15-year-old girl was among the young people who allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle before driving over spike strips and getting arrested in the Fond du Lac area overnight.
CBS 58
Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
School bus v. cement truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a cement truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
WISN
Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac pursuit; Milwaukee stolen vehicle involved, 100 mph speeds
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody Monday, Jan. 9 following a police pursuit in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was reported stolen from Milwaukee. A 15-year-old girl, entered as a runaway out of Milwaukee, was located in the vehicle. The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m....
wpr.org
'Gun violence is not our story': Milwaukee leaders call for change after breaking another homicide record
Standing in the rain, just feet from the site of a deadly shooting that occurred two days prior, community activists gathered to collectively pray for one thing in the new year — peace. "We're coming to stand together today to say that it (violence) must stop. It must stop,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
CBS 58
Pursuit ends in crash near 50th and Clarke, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man is in custody following a reckless driving pursuit Monday, Jan. 9. The pursuit began near N. 44th St. and W. Hope Street and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a fence near N. 50th St. and W. Clarke Street. Authorities...
WISN
Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
River Hills nurse performs CPR, saves man who collapsed
RIVER HILLS, Wis. - A River Hills nurse saved a man's life by quickly performing CPR after finding him on the ground Friday, Jan. 6. River Hills police said the nurse was passing by when she checked on the man on the ground who had apparently collapsed while doing yard work. She started CPR, and North Shore Fire/Rescue firefighters/paramedics took over, taking the man to the hospital for further treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
Milwaukee hit and run victim succumbs to injuries 2 weeks after incident
Dana Williams passed away over the weekend from injuries she sustained after being hit by car near Sherman and Fond du Lac just before Christmas.
