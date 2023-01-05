ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin college wrestling team’s bus catches fire

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin college wrestling team escaped injury after their team bus caught fire on the way home from a meet in Minnesota. Milwaukee School of Engineering officials say the school’s wrestling team was on its way from a meet in Itasca on Saturday when the bus caught fire. KARE-TV reports the bus was on U.S. Highway 53 near Cameron in Barron County when it caught fire around 8 p.m. The driver pulled over and everyone was able to escape the vehicle. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says team members were transported to the sheriff’s office to warm up and eat snacks while they waited for a replacement bus.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash: Driver loses control, strikes pole, fire hydrant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 10 near 35th and Townsend. It happened around 2:44 a.m. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was traveling northbound on N. 35th Street at a high rate of speed, when she attempted to pass another vehicle on the right, losing control and colliding with a streetlight pole and a fire hydrant. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD investigates shooting near 3rd and Mineral; woman dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report this incident is now being investigated as a possible suicide. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 3rd and Mineral on Sunday, Jan. 8 around 11:50 p.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police say robbery may be motive for shooting at 8th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 9 around 11:18 p.m. near 8th and Hayes. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say robbery may be the motive for this shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Four houses, one garage damaged in Milwaukee fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a garage fire near North 26th and West Vliet streets Saturday afternoon. The fire damaged a total of four homes and one garage. One of the homes is now uninhabitable. "I was just looking out of my window and I saw a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

Pursuit ends in crash near 50th and Clarke, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man is in custody following a reckless driving pursuit Monday, Jan. 9. The pursuit began near N. 44th St. and W. Hope Street and ended when the fleeing vehicle struck a fence near N. 50th St. and W. Clarke Street. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

River Hills nurse performs CPR, saves man who collapsed

RIVER HILLS, Wis. - A River Hills nurse saved a man's life by quickly performing CPR after finding him on the ground Friday, Jan. 6. River Hills police said the nurse was passing by when she checked on the man on the ground who had apparently collapsed while doing yard work. She started CPR, and North Shore Fire/Rescue firefighters/paramedics took over, taking the man to the hospital for further treatment.
RIVER HILLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan, near the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy