ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Debt-Free 2023: How To Start Your 5-Year Journey Right Now

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWU2n_0k4SGZ9p00

Is one of your goals in the new year to pay off outstanding debt in full? It is entirely possible you can achieve this goal if you have a practical plan in place.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money
Related: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

While many of us may aspire to pay off our debt in one year, the savvier approach is to give yourself a timeline of five years. This provides wiggle room to ensure you reach your goal and makes it less stressful to tackle, whether you owe several types of debt or one massive sum. You can do this. Use these tips to start your five-year journey to becoming debt-free in 2023 .

First, Get Everyone on the Same Page

You might be paying off your debt on your own or you might be paying it off alongside your partner. However many members are in your household, it’s critical they know what is going on and your plans to become debt-free.

Carl Grande, founder and lead advisor of Grand Capital Management , said it’s important for those who are married to make sure both partners are on the same page regarding your financial plans. Talk to your partner about what you’re planning to do instead of attempting to pay off debt without them knowing about it. Paying off debt is a serious commitment and requires buy-in and support from the household.

Create a Debt Budget

Your budget is a tool that helps you keep track of how much money you have coming in and going out each month. With the help of a budget, you can track your income, spending and expenses.

A budget is also necessary for paying off debt. “This is incredibly important because knowing how much of your income you can allocate towards debt will help you understand how much you can actually pay off during the five-year time horizon,” said Grande.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Review Refinancing Options

Some of your high interest debt could be eligible for refinancing. Grande recommends trying to refinance high interest debt into a fixed interest installment loan or a 0% interest balance transfer type of debt.

Start Paying It Off

You talked it over with loved ones, made a budget and refinanced if possible. Now, you need to start paying down your debt.

Richard Barrington, financial analyst at Credit Sesame , recommends paying off credit card balances in full whenever possible. At the very least, try to make more than the minimum required payment.

If you’re not sure which piece of debt to pay off first, Barrington recommends starting with the highest interest debt and prioritizing extra payments toward this debt.

Barrington uses the example of someone who is in credit card debt and is working to pay off the balance on every card. The cardholder would check their credit card statement to see the current interest rate per card. They would then list their cards in order of interest rate from highest to lowest. From there, the cardholder would make the minimum required payment on each card and target the highest interest card with extra money for payments.

A similar system may also be used to pay off student loans, starting with the loans with the highest interest rate and working your way down. This approach is often known as the debt avalanche method. It helps clear out debt with the highest interest rate. Once the debt has been paid off, it can no longer accrue interest against the borrower.

Keep Saving as You Pay Off Debt

There are a few reasons why it matters to keep saving as you pay off debt. One of the first reasons ties in with overall habits and behavior.

“In my experience if you are only focused on paying things off and not focusing on saving, then you will most likely never get into the habit of actually saving and seeing the account balance grow,” said Grande. “This behavior change is very important to building long term success.”

The other reason is the timeline in which you’re paying off your debt. Five years, if you focus solely on paying off debt, is a long time not to tuck away money in an emergency fund, retirement account or other savings where it can grow and experience the benefits of compound interest.

Sign Up for Credit Monitoring

As you work to pay off your debt, it’s a good idea to keep up to date on your credit score.

“Think of this as an ongoing extension of checking your credit report,” said Barrington. “Credit monitoring lets you know when there has been any significant credit activity in your name. This can be useful in helping you track your progress as you take additional steps to improve your credit.”

Don’t Give Up

Paying off debt in full is a serious commitment. Sometimes you might feel like giving up or be tempted to take a short break. Hang in there. Keep going until every dollar is paid off.

“In all of my years as a financial planner, I found that nothing makes someone happier than being done with the burden of debt,” said Grande. “This should encourage you to get going and put a plan together to eliminate your debt once and for all!”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Debt-Free 2023: How To Start Your 5-Year Journey Right Now

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Should you have a mortgage in retirement?

Paying off your mortgage before retirement is not always the best option. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Retirement planning often includes the goal of eliminating mortgage payments before leaving the workforce behind. This approach is based on the idea that it’s easier to make ends meet in retirement by reducing expenses and not having to deal with a mortgage while on a fixed income.
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy