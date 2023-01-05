Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
DeWine signs 5 executive orders after oath of office, TikTok banned from state devices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — TikTok is now banned on all state-owned or leased devices after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed five new executive orders Sunday evening. Within minutes of taking the official oath of office for his second term as governor, DeWine issued five executive orders. Signed Executive Order...
Professor fired after showing students pictures of prophet Muhammad: 'Undeniably Islamophobic'
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A liberal arts professor at a Minnesota university has reportedly been fired after she showed her students images of the prophet Muhammad. Hamline University adjunct professor Erika López Prater lost her job after featuring depictions of the religious figure despite her class being focused on Islamic art, according to the New York Times.
