MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Career Center (KCCC) Building Trades program recognized three students who earned the status of “Building Trades Elite.”. “Building Trades Elite” (BT Elite) is a program generated by Colby Clippinger, KCCC Building Trades instructor, and the KCCC Building Trades Advisory Council that began in 2019-2020. The program’s criteria centers around a point system where students earn points for attendance, discipline, industry credentialing and extracurricular activities. Students can lose points for being tardy, absent and for discipline issues. In order to earn “BT Elite” status, students must earn 250 points and must maintain 250 points or higher until graduation to keep the “BT Elite” status.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO