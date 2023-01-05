Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Professor fired after showing students pictures of prophet Muhammad: 'Undeniably Islamophobic'
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A liberal arts professor at a Minnesota university has reportedly been fired after she showed her students images of the prophet Muhammad. Hamline University adjunct professor Erika López Prater lost her job after featuring depictions of the religious figure despite her class being focused on Islamic art, according to the New York Times.
22 WSBT
One suspect arraigned, another pending arraignment in murder of corrections officer
One suspect has been arraigned, another is pending arraignment, for the murder of St. Joseph County Jail correctional officer Rhema Harris. 18-year-old Braxton Bird was transported from the Logansport Juvenile Correction Facility to the St. Joseph County Superior Court Monday morning, where he was arraigned. Bird is scheduled to have...
