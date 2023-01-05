ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

22 WSBT

Professor fired after showing students pictures of prophet Muhammad: 'Undeniably Islamophobic'

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A liberal arts professor at a Minnesota university has reportedly been fired after she showed her students images of the prophet Muhammad. Hamline University adjunct professor Erika López Prater lost her job after featuring depictions of the religious figure despite her class being focused on Islamic art, according to the New York Times.
SAINT PAUL, MN

