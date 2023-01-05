Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
Five people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NC home
5 people found dead inside a home in High Point North Carolina, police are investigating as possible murder suicide
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Taken in for Outstanding Arrest Warrant
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday, Randolph County Sheriffs conducted a traffic stop on NC HWY 705 and Lawrence Farm Rd. in Seagrove. NC State Highway Patrol also arrived to assist. During the investigation, it was determined that the three juvenile occupants were underage and had been at a...
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
wfmynews2.com
Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect
EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
North Carolina Man Fatally Shoots Wife And Kids Before Turning Gun On Himself, Police Say
The High Point Police Department determined that Robert J. Crayton, Jr. shot and killed his wife Athalia A. Crayton, as well as Kasin Crayton, 18, and a 16-year-old and 10-year-old, whose names were not released. A North Carolina man fatally shot his wife and three children over the weekend before...
‘We may never know why’: Family of 5 dead in North Carolina murder-suicide, police say
Five people were killed over the weekend in a secluded North Carolina neighborhood in what police believe was a murder-suicide.
wfmynews2.com
High Point murder-suicide: Police share Monday update
Investigators discovered that 45-year-old Robert Crayton, Jr. shot and killed his wife and three children. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving families after 3 killed in crash on NC-109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday. It was an incident that rocked their community. A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a...
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
wfdd.org
Five found dead in High Point in apparent murder/suicide. Three children are among the victims.
Five people including three minors have died in an apparent murder-suicide, High Point police said Saturday. The incident is in its early stages and police have not released the names of the adult victims. Authorities won’t list the names of the juvenile victims because they are minors. High Point...
Man arrested after overdose death in Stanly County, sheriff’s office says
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a deadly overdose, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post on Friday. Detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division determined that Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was a suspect.
yadkinripple.com
Cash, cocaine seized in Jonesville
The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jonesville man on Jan. 4 following a traffic stop on Windsor Road in Hamptonville. The stop was part of a narcotics investigation and authorities reported that the driver, 46-year old Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, was in possession of cocaine. A search warrant was...
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
Comments / 1