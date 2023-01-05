ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member.

Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.

The couple says they bought plots for themselves and Cynthia’s mother and father.

Cynthia’s father just passed away and the couple said that the cemetery put another dead person into the mausoleum with Cynthia’s father.

Kaibs accuse the defendants of negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and specific performance of the contract.

The couple is looking for seek compensatory damages for past and future emotional distress, annoyance, anxiety, aggravation and inconvenience. They also want the body removed  refund of the amount of the contractual agreement, pre- and post-judgment interests, court costs, attorney fees, punitive damages and other damages.

According to the West Virginia Record, this is not the first time StoneMor has been named in lawsuits. They were accused of selling plots and grave desecration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments / 8

Faith Adams
4d ago

America gone gone period they don't give darn democracy is gone last days Armageddon is here antichrist is comin ahead this year gonna be worse 5hen last

Reply
3
Sylvia Baker
5d ago

I worked 28 years. For stonemor they will do anything it’s all about a dollar for them so many things I have seen done

Reply
3
Nancy Lovell
5d ago

not only that, does anyone care about the other body, who it was??

Reply(1)
6
