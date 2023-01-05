ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New KCI Terminal baggage handling system passes tests

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – One test down, many more to go before opening day at Kansas City International Airport’s New Terminal .

The team responsible for building the new terminal said testing on the new baggage handling system is complete.

The system is designed to handle nearly 3,000 bags an hour for travelers leaving Kansas City.

Moving that many bags so quickly involves quite a system. It is made up of 2.5 miles of a conveyor to actually move luggage and bags through more than 11,000 connections. There are also six screen machines involved to make sure everyone on board each plane is as safe as possible.

Chiefs light Arrowhead Stadium in blue in honor of Damar Hamlin

Build KCI said the entire system has undergone hundreds of hours of testing since it was installed.

The system passed all of that testing and did it ahead of schedule, according to Build KCI.

It is also something that will be tested during a simulation at the new terminal next month.

A spokesperson for the airport said more than 12,000 people signed up to be a part of the simulation that will test all aspects of the terminal before it opens to the public.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department confirms builders are under contract to complete the new terminal by March 3, 2023. The department says it hopes to announce the day the terminal will actually open this month. It is expected to open before the NFL Draft comes to Kansas City in April.

KSN News

KSN News

