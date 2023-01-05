ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Award nominees announced for 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND — With the event just weeks away, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has announced its nominees for the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, which will be held at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The nominees for this year's event, which will be hosted by Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood hoarding situation ready for new homes

ELYRIA, Ohio — In December, 41 beagles were removed from terrible conditions in a hoarding situation in Lakewood and brought to the city's shelter. "When you walk into a small shelter, you can only start to imagine what it was like in that house," Friendship Animal Protective League Executive Director Greg Willey said. We've dealt with situations like that and trust me, it's very, very overwhelming."
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy