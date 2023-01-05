Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host drive-thru food distribution in city's Muni Lot
CLEVELAND — A drive-thru food distribution event is being held by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Thursday, January 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event will...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Education Station: 14-year-old Berea boy skips high school, enrolls at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — One motivated local middle school student will never make it to high school. That’s because he skipped it and went straight to college! There are plenty of smart, ambitious freshman at Baldwin Wallace, but only intellectually-gifted Berea teen William Warren celebrated a 14th birthday. Warren...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Miracle Michael: Parma baby born at 22 weeks survives after harrowing journey with mom
PARMA, Ohio — It's been the most challenging year of her life, but 28-year-old Michelle Zubek is keeping the faith. In November 2021, she was hospitalized with COVID-19. To make matters much worse, she was 22 weeks pregnant with her second son, Michael. Already a mother to son Jimmy, age 3.
66th annual Progressive Cleveland Boat Show returns to I-X Center
CLEVELAND — Get your summer vibes going! The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show is back and better than ever in its 66th year. The show runs from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Cleveland's I-X Center. Visitors will, once again, be able to climb aboard the hundreds of...
Cleveland City Council to appoint Danny Kelly to seat representing Ward 11
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Councilman Brian Mooney was recently elected as a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge, leaving his Ward 11 seat soon-to-be-vacant. On Monday, he announced who he believes should replace him in the legislature. Mooney has recommended Council appoint longtime union laborer Danny Kelly to represent...
Changes to SNAP in 2023; Where to find extra help
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
WFMJ.com
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
'I really appreciate it': Al Roker gives shout out to Cleveland in thankful message after hospitalization
CLEVELAND — A familiar face was back with the GO! morning show Tuesday -- and we couldn't be more excited!. Our friend Al Roker, who has become a weekly staple here at 3News, made his first appearance with us since he was hospitalized late last year. “I feel good....
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes n’ Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
cleveland19.com
14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.
Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood hoarding situation ready for new homes
ELYRIA, Ohio — In December, 41 beagles were removed from terrible conditions in a hoarding situation in Lakewood and brought to the city's shelter. "When you walk into a small shelter, you can only start to imagine what it was like in that house," Friendship Animal Protective League Executive Director Greg Willey said. We've dealt with situations like that and trust me, it's very, very overwhelming."
