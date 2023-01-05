ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
Background check missed deputy’s red flags before killings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A background investigator erroneously failed to check a would-be trooper’s mental health history, allowing him to be hired by Virginia State Police the year before he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California. The Virginia State Police superintendent wrote...
Parole Board chairman releases report, recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chairman of the Virginia Parole Board has released a report that recommends increasing the number of board members and opening parole board hearings to the public. Governor Glenn Youngkin replaced the board and ordered the study in the wake of major controversy. Criticism included questionable...

