Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond for 2023 General Assembly Session
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of the start of the 2023 Virginia General Assembly, state lawmakers are pitching their bills to the public and hoping for support across the aisle. On Tuesday morning, lawmakers gathered for a bipartisan push to allow the State Corporation Commission to lower electric utility rates...
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
Background check missed deputy’s red flags before killings
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A background investigator erroneously failed to check a would-be trooper’s mental health history, allowing him to be hired by Virginia State Police the year before he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and killed three members of her family in California. The Virginia State Police superintendent wrote...
Parole Board chairman releases report, recommendations
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chairman of the Virginia Parole Board has released a report that recommends increasing the number of board members and opening parole board hearings to the public. Governor Glenn Youngkin replaced the board and ordered the study in the wake of major controversy. Criticism included questionable...
